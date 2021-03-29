Attleboro’s Missy Traversi hired as women’s basketball coach at Army West Point

“I am honored to be named the head women’s basketball coach at Army West Point,” Traversi said in a statement.

The Attleboro native spent the last five years at Adelphi University, where she guided the Panthers to an 83-37 record and two NCAA Division 2 Tournament berths out of the Northeast-10 Conference.

Former Bishop Feehan basketball standout Missy Traversi is taking another step forward in college basketball, agreeing Monday to be the women’s basketball coach at Army West Point.

“What a privilege it will be to work alongside impressive cadet-athletes as they develop into future officers and leaders in the world. I believe my brand of coaching is tailored to the core values of the type of female athlete that is built for West Point.”

Following her decorated high school career for the Shamrocks, Traversi played four years (2001-2005) at the University of Maine, finishing 17th in career points (1,130).

Traversi landed her first head coaching position in the Tri-Valley League, at Dover-Sherborn High, before a one-year stint on Kathy Delaney-Smith’s staff at Harvard. That was followed by a four-year run as head coach at Attleboro High from 2011-14.

She made her return to the college court at Division 3 Wheelock, directing the program to its first winning season in school history in 2015-16.

At Adelphi, she coached the Panthers to a pair of Northeast-10 Southwest Division regular-season titles and a tournament championship in 2017. Adelphi finished 27-3 in 2019-20 and earned the top seed in the NCAA Tournament East Region before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the tournament.

Adelphi did not play this season because of the pandemic.

“For the past five years, it has been my distinct privilege to be the head women’s basketball coach at Adelphi University,” said Traversi. “ I will forever cherish the staff and faculty I’ve worked with, the student-athletes I’ve coached, and the memories created along the way.”

Traversi is replacing Dave Magarity, who retired after 15 years as head coach for the Black Knights. Magarity’s daughter, Maureen, is the head coach at Holy Cross and the two faced off in January, marking the first time a father and daughter coached against one another in Division 1 basketball history.

Army finished 9-11 this season and lost in the Patriot League quarterfinals.

“We are excited to welcome Missy Traversi to the West Point women’s basketball family,” said Army Director of Athletics Mike Buddie. “Her experience both as a player and a coach at all levels made her a standout candidate for this position. She clearly embraces our pillars of Duty, Honor and Country and we can’t wait to watch her lead our women’s basketball cadet-athletes into this new era at West Point.”











