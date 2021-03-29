MLB will ease COVID restrictions when 85 percent of personnel are vaccinated

A three-page memorandum from Major League Baseball and the players’ association sent to players and staff on Monday and obtained by The Associated Press also stated “all players and staff are strongly encouraged to receive one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines when eligible.”

Mask use would be dropped from dugouts and bullpens, and electronic tracing devices would be eliminated when 85 percent of major league players and primary field staff are vaccinated. Communal clubhouse video would return before and after games. Pool tables would be restored, along with team saunas.

Card games, carpools, and eating at restaurants may be back in the major leagues later this season. Trips to church and sponsor events may return, too.

Advertisement

“For purposes of this memo, individuals are considered `fully vaccinated’ two weeks after receiving their second dose of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or two weeks after their first dose of a single dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson),” the memo stated.

Not many players have been vaccinated, according to MLB, but it expects the pace to increase after teams return to their home cities from spring training.

Rangers leave Odor off Opening Day roster

Roughed Odor, the Texas Rangers’ starting second baseman the past seven seasons, has been told he won’t be on the opening day roster after switching to third base this spring, the team said. President of baseball operations Jon Daniels said the Rangers don’t have an everyday role for Odor. The 27-year-old infielder has two more seasons and $24.6 million left on his six-year contract, and a $3 million buyout for a $13.5 million team option in 2023. The Rangers didn’t immediately designate Odor for assignment, with the team exploring a possible trade before having to officially submit its roster prior to Thursday’s season opener. Daniels said veteran infielders Brock Holt, who grew up a Rangers fan, and Charlie Culberson would both make the team after coming to camp as non-roster invitees. Nick Solak will be the starting second baseman. Odor led Texas with 30 RBIs in 38 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and matched Joey Gallo with a team-best 10 homers. But Odor hit only .167, with seven of his 11 hits in September being homers, while striking out 47 times in 138 at-bats. He hit .205 in a full 2019 season. In 858 games for the Rangers since his debut in 2014, he hit .237 with 146 homers and 458 RBIs.

Advertisement

Cubs’ Rizzo cuts off contract talks and will play

Anthony Rizzo is cutting off talks with the Chicago Cubs on a new contract and is prepared to play the season as free agency looms after the World Series. The first baseman, who in 2016 helped the Cubs win their first title in 108 years, agreed in March 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two team option years. He has a $16.5 million salary this season and set a deadline of opening day for a new agreement. “Obviously there’s been talks and whatnot, but it doesn’t look like really at this time anything is going to be finalized and look forward to just opening up Thursday and starting this journey with this team,” Rizzo said. His preference is to stay with the Cubs. He won’t listen to an offer unless it is at a level close to what he thinks the proposal should be.

Advertisement

Twins sign Dobnak to five-year deal

The Minnesota Twins signed righthander Randy Dobnak to a $9.25 million, five-year contract that includes three club options and could be worth $29.75 million over eight seasons with the overachieving former ride-share driver. Dobnak went 6-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 10 starts last season, before hitting a slump and being sent to the team’s alternate training site. He’ll be the team’s primary long reliever to start.

… The St. Louis Cardinals plan to start the season Thursday in Cincinnati with pitchers Kwang Hyun Kim, Dakota Hudson, and Miles Mikolas on the injured list along with outfielder Harrison Bader. Hudson always planned to begin the season on the injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Kim is dealing with a back injury, Mikolas with a sore shoulder and Bader has a strained right foreman that could keep him out a month.



