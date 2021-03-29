Monday’s Red Sox spring training report: A shutout win and a three-homer inning

▪ Breakdown : Tanner Houck and three relievers combined on a four-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Sox won their third in a row. Houck retired 13 of the 16 hitters he faced, striking out six with a good fastball/slider combination supplemented by occasional splitters, a pitch he has been working on. The Sox scored four runs in the third inning off Ian Anderson. Kiké Hernández homered with one out. J.D. Martinez homered with two outs. After Xander Bogaerts singled, Marwin Gonzalez homered down the right-field line.

▪ Next: The Sox host the Braves at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday in the final Grapefruit League game of the year. The game will be on NESN.





