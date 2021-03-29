NBA sets key dates, including draft July 29

The NBA has scheduled this year’s draft for July 29, though it has yet to announce the location for the event. Other key dates going into the draft were also revealed Monday: The draft combine is scheduled for June 21 through June 27, the draft lottery will be held June 22 and July 19 is the deadline for early-entry candidates to withdraw from the draft. Early-entry candidates must apply for the draft by May 30, the NBA said. The locations for the draft combine and lottery are also still undecided. In recent years prior to the pandemic, those events took place in Chicago and the lottery preceded a game in either the Eastern or Western conference finals. This season’s NBA Finals, if they go the full seven games, are scheduled to end July 22.

The Washington Mystics will be without newly acquired 5-foot-11-inch forward Alysha Clark for the 2021 season after she suffered a foot injury while playing overseas in France. The nine-year veteran was the organization’s top free agent acquisition this offseason and was projected as a starter. She will require surgery for a Lisfranc injury and is expected to rehab with the Mystics. Clark won two championships with the Seattle Storm, was an all-defensive team selection the past two seasons and averaged a career-high 10 points per game in 2020 to go along with 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals. The Mystics targeted Clark as a much-needed addition as it became evident that former starter and fan favorite Aerial Powers would be leaving the organization. She eventually signed with the Minnesota Lynx.

College basketball

Traversi tabbed Army women’s coach

Missy Traversi was hired as the women’s basketball coach at Army, joining the academy after five years of coaching at Adelphi University in Long Island, N.Y. Traversi succeeds Dave Magarity, who retired after this season in which the Black Knights went 9-11. Her appointment was announced by athletic director Mike Buddie. Traversi has 13 years of coaching experience across all three NCAA divisions. She coached for five years in high school in Massachusetts. Her Adelphi teams went 83-37 (.692) overall, won two Northeast-10 division titles, an NE10 Tournament championship in 2017 and earned two NCAA Division II Tournament berths. Traversi also spent two seasons as the coach at Wheelock College in Boston and was an assistant for one year at Harvard. A native of Attleboro, Massachusetts, she starred as a player at the University of Maine from 2001-05 and played professionally in Europe before going into coaching.

Oklahoma State extends men’s coach

Oklahoma State announced a seven-year contract extension with men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton, a deal that will increase his compensation to $3 million annually. Boynton, 39, was set to make $1.85 million for this contract year, though he agreed to a 25 percentcut in September because the school was trying to trim costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new contract takes effect July 1 . . . Memphis hired Katrina Merriweather as the new women’s basketball coach after she led Wright State to that program’s first NCAA Tournament win. Merriweather is the 12th coach in program history at Memphis, replacing Melissa McFerrin who retired last month . . . The University of Denver hired Jeff Wulbrun as its men’s basketball coach . . . Fordham is finalizing a deal to hire Villanova assistant Kyle Neptune to be its new men’s basketball coach . . . Kentucky has added former Davidson guard Kellan Grady to its roster. The graduate transfer scored 2,002 career points with the Wildcats.

Miscellany

Top-ranked Barty rolls into Miami Open quarters

Ash Barty, the world’s top-ranked women’s tennis player, reached the Miami Open quarterfinals, getting there by holding off 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-1, 1-6, 6-2. It was Barty’s 17th win in her last 20 three-set matches, two of those victories for the Australian coming so far in this tournament. Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine needed nearly 2½ hours to beat ninth-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 2-6, 7-5, 7-5 and earn her ticket to the quarterfinals. Barty will next face No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka, a 6-1, 6-2 winner over No. 19 seed Marketa Vondrousova. Svitolina will play unseeded Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia. No. 2 women’s seed Naomi Osaka of Japan ran her winning streak to 23 matches and moved into the quarters by topping No. 16 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium, 6-3, 6-3. . . . Sergio Aguero, Manchester City’s record scorer who has struggled with injuries, will leave the English club after 10 years when his contract expires at the end of the season. The 32-year-old Argentina striker has 257 goals for City, the most famous being his stoppage-time winner against Queens Parks Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season that clinched the team its first league title in 44 years . . . Nationwide has become a sponsor of the National Women’s Soccer League, the latest in a string of league partnerships that have been growing since the Women’s World Cup in 2019. The multiyear deal with Nationwide will help expand the league’s community initiatives, including an annual service and grant program. As part of the deal, Nationwide and the league, in its ninth season, will recognize an NWSL team with a postseason award for community service.

