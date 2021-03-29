Three more women come forward to accuse Texans QB Deshaun Watson

One woman, a flight attendant and massage therapist, claimed Watson attempted to get her to sign a nondisclosure agreement before a massage last November in which he forcibly touched her with his penis. This woman claims she has a friend who is also an NFL player, unnamed in the lawsuit, whom she informed about her alleged assault by Watson. Another woman accused Watson of attempting to force her to touch his penis during a massage last October.

The lawsuits, filed Monday in Harris County District Court in Houston, levy accusations against Watson similar to those in the 16 prior complaints filed since mid-March, with allegations he contacted the woman through Instagram, requested massages, and then forced himself on them.

Three more women accused Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of harassing and assaulting them in lawsuits filed on Monday, bringing the number of women who have claimed the embattled NFL star assaulted them during massages to 19.

“Don’t worry, no one is going to know,” Watson told her, the woman alleged, as she refused to sexually gratify him.

The third lawsuit makes similar accusations, however the woman does not detail when the massage occurred, other than “sometime in 2020.”

Watson has adamantly denied these allegations, as has his attorney, Rusty Hardin, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the accusers, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On his Instagram account, Buzbee claimed on Friday that he had filed 20 lawsuits against Watson.

Watson has not been charged with a crime over the wave of assault accusations levied against him since the first lawsuit was filed on March 16. Buzbee has claimed he would turn evidence over to law enforcement relating to his clients’ allegations, but the Houston Police Department said last Thursday it had not yet received any such information.

The NFL has opened its own investigation into the allegations against Watson, who had been demanding a trade from the Texans this offseason before this scandal erupted.

49ers felt deal was worth risk

For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn’t trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future.

The chance he didn’t want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl.

“It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week’s big trade for the No. 3 pick.

“It’s very tough to win in this league. There’s only a few quarterbacks that you’re going to win because of just the quarterback. Very few. Even those guys still need a good team around them. So you’ve got to take risks. This is a risk we were willing to take.”

This was by far the biggest chance the 49ers have taken since Shanahan and general manager John Lynch arrived in 2017. San Francisco traded the No. 12 overall pick, plus additional first-rounders in 2022 and ’23 and a compensatory third-round pick in 2023 to Miami last Friday for the No. 3 selection in a quarterback-rich draft.

Lynch acknowledged that the Niners likely paid a premium to get the deal done a month before the draft but he followed an edict from Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh to “to beat your opponent to the punch” and didn’t want another team to swoop in and steal that pick away.

With Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence almost assured of being picked first by Jacksonville and speculation that the New York Jets will take BYU’s Zach Wilson second, Shanahan said the 49ers made the deal because he believes he will be able to grab at least one of the three QBs in the draft — Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones — who will eventually replace Jimmy Garappolo as the starter.

Giants add veteran DT Danny Shelton

The New York Giants have signed veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

A first-round draft choice with Cleveland in 2015, Shelton has played in 87 career games with 72 starts. He spent three years with the Browns, two with the Patriots, with whom he won a Super Bowl, and last season with the Lions.

In six seasons, he has 247 tackles, 5½ sacks, 18 quarterback hits and a forced fumble. He had 36 tackles and a sack in 12 games with the Lions last season.

Cardinals sign S Shawn Williams for one year

The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran safety Shawn Williams, 29, to a one-year deal. Williams played his first eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and was a starter from 2016 to 2019. He’ll compete for playing time in a safety group that is led by Pro Bowl selection Budda Baker. The Cardinals also announced they’re bringing back safety Chris Banjo, 31, who returns to the team on a one-year deal after stepping into a bigger role last season because of injuries to other players . . . Veteran safety Josh Jones re-signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year contract Monday, giving the team another experienced starter at the position. Jones started 13 games in 2020, his first season in Jacksonville, and finished with a career-high 83 tackles and one interception. He previously spent two years in Green Bay and his rookie season in Dallas. He was a second-round draft pick in 2017 . . . After longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo retired in January, the Indianapolis Colts continued to fortify their offensive line by re-signing backup center Joey Hunt and adding tackle Julien Davenport. Hunt made 11 starts in four seasons with Seattle before joining the Colts last season. He played in one regular-season game in 2020. Houston used a fourth-round draft pick, No. 130 overall, to select the 6-foot-7, 325-pound Davenport in 2017. He has started 28 of 51 career games, playing his first two seasons with the Texans and the last two in Miami. He appeared in all 16 games last season. Indy also signed free-agent tackle Sam Tevi last week. Tevi spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers . . . Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said his 9-month-old son, Christian, will undergo surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital after doctors believe they found what was causing him to bleed. Switzer’s son, who also tested positive for COVID-19, had two severe bleeding episodes, and despite a surgery and numerous procedures, doctors had been unable to pinpoint the cause. After consulting with doctors in Pittsburgh, the Switzers transported their son from a hospital in North Carolina to Boston Children’s Hospital last week.

