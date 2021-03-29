US men’s soccer falls to Honduras, crashes out of Olympic soccer qualifying

U.S. captain Jackson Yueill pulled a goal back with a curling 23-yard shot in the 52nd minute and the Americans had several good chances to tie the score. Jonathan Lewis’ 63rd-minute header was headed off the goal line by Wesley Degas, Yueill’s free kick in the 69th was batted away by goalkeeper Alex Barrios, Lewis allowed an open 4-yard shot off Tanner Tessman’s pass in the 83rd minute to bounce off a boot, and Johnny Cardoso mishit an open header in stoppage time.

The United States will miss its third straight Olympic men’s soccer tournament after losing to Honduras 2-1 on Sunday night in a qualification game, as Juan Carlos Obregón scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and goalkeeper David Ochoa committed a blunder that gifted Luis Palma a goal two minutes into the second half.

While Honduras advanced to its fourth straight Olympics this summer in Japan, the U.S. extended its streak of futility. The Americans missed out in 2012 when goalkeeper Sean Johnson allowed a 25-yard shot to bounce in off his hands in second-half stoppage time for a 3-3 draw against El Salvador, then didn’t reach the 2016 Olympics in Brazil due to a 2-0 loss to Honduras followed by a playoff defeat to Colombia. The senior U.S. national team also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The U.S. men played in four of five Olympics from 1992 to 2008.

On a 90-degree afternoon with kickoff at 4 p.m. at 5,100 feet, Honduras went ahead a clearance by Justen Glad that followed a free kick. The U.S. defense began to move upfield as Edwin Maldonado recovered the ball and quickly made a long diagonal pass. Denil Maldonado sprinted past the American defense and sent the ball back across the goalmouth with a diving header, and Obregón used his left leg to redirect the ball past Ochoa.

Ochoa will long remember the second goal. Aaron Herrera made a harmless back pass and the goalkeeper, just outside the 6-yard box, hesitated and tried to chip the ball upfield. The ball ricocheted off Palma’s left leg and into the American goal.

United States 2, Northern Ireland 1 — The U.S. broke out a 3-4-3 formation with wingbacks, a new weapon in the team’s arsenal under coach Gregg Berhalter that opened space for Christian Pulisic.

The result was the Americans' first win at a European opponent in six years.

Gio Reyna scored on a deflected shot off a pass from Pulisic in the 30th minute, Pulisic doubled the lead with a penalty kick in the 59th and the United States beat Northern Ireland 2-1 Sunday in an exhibition at Belfast.

"That’s where I want to be. I want to help lead this team in whatever way that is, whether that’s with the captain’s band or not,” Pulisic said. “I hope I can always lead by example and be one of the hardest workers out there. And that’s always going to be my aim. And if I do that, I think the guys will see that and do the same, I hope.”

Reyna received a pass from Ream and took four touches with no pressure. His right-footed shot from 24 yards deflected off a leg of Ciaron Brown and over goalkeeper Conor Hazard for his second international goal.

“Whenever you beat a European team, it's always good for your confidence,” Reyna said.

Pulisic, who often plays on a wing for Chelsea, earned the penalty when the took a pass from Reyna and was tripped by Daniel Ballard. He slid the ball to the left of Hazard for his 15th international goal and a 2-0 lead.

Niall McGinn scored his sixth international goal in the 88th with a sharply angled volley after getting past Robinson, who was hobbling after hurting his left leg on a sliding tackle by Alistair McCann.

Next up is a May 30 exhibition at Switzerland, followed by the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal at home against Honduras on June 3. But the focus is the start of World Cup qualifying on Sept. 2, most likely at Trinidad and Tobago, where the October 2017 loss prevented the Americans from going to the 2018 World Cup.

Galaxy 1, Revolution 0 — The New England Revolution opened their 2021 preseason on Saturday, three months after losing in the MLS Cup Final, with a 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy on the road.

Jonathan Perez scored the game’s goal in the 22nd minute.

“I think it’s important to finally get going again. It’s obviously tough to get your legs going again. It felt good to get out there with the boys,” Revolution midfielder Matt Polster said. “Good 45 minutes in my legs. I know some of the boys went a little bit longer than that. I thought we played well. I thought we had a lot of good chances for our first game, and we looked good. Good stuff to build on.”

The Revs play the Galaxy again in another preseason tune-up on Wednesday at 10 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the Galaxy.