Thursday’s Duxbury football game called off in wake of players’ use of anti-Semitic terms

A decision on Duxbury’s final varsity game of the season, scheduled for April 9 against rival Marshfield, has not been made, according to Antonucci.

The junior-varsity and freshman games will also not be played.

The Duxbury varsity football team will not play its Thursday game against Whitman-Hanson this week, superintendent John Antonucci told the Globe Monday.

Duxbury’s entire football program was put on pause last week after the school began investigating players’ use of Holocaust-related and anti-Semitic terms during a March 12 game.

Head coach Dave Maimaron, who had held his role since 2005, was fired on Wednesday, and the Duxbury school district hired an outside investigator to examine what led to students using the terms, which included the words “rabbi,” “dreidel,” and “Auschwitz,” to call plays.

“We want to be perfectly clear that we recognize how serious this is, and it is getting our undivided attention,” said Antonucci in a letter to the community announcing the district’s response.

The investigation still ongoing.

Duxbury athletic director Thom Holdgate said he believes the plan is for Duxbury football teams at all levels to return to practice Tuesday.

In addition to losing his coaching position, Maimaron was placed on administrative leave from his position teaching special education at the school, according to Ellis Strategies, a public relations firm working with the town’s school district.

The town’s select board is holding a public meeting on Monday night to discuss the players’ use of offensive terms and how the town should move forward.

Duxbury is one of the state’s most successful programs. Maimaron had led the team to 12 consecutive Patriot League titles and five Super Bowls.

Players for Plymouth North, who lost to Duxbury in the March 12 season opener, told school officials that they heard their opponents using the terms to call audibles — last-second calls at the line of scrimmage. Plymouth school officials notified Duxbury authorities about the offensive terms.

The situation came to light after Maimaron did not coach against Silver Lake during Duxbury’s second game on March 19. He was fired on March 24.

Whitman-Hanson will instead host Rockland this Thursday at 6 p.m., W-H athletic director Bob Rodgers confirmed Monday.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.