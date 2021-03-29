The Celtics are happy to be home, and even happier fans are joining them again

“We have some great fans, especially in that building,” point guard Kemba Walker said. “The energy is always electric whenever the fans get the opportunity to show up. So, I think, even though it’s going to be a small amount of people, I think it’s going to be really great just getting to see people in the stands and hear some real fan noise instead of some fake fan noise.”

The Celtics on Monday welcomed fans back to TD Garden for the first time since the March 8, 2020, loss to the Thunder, which preceded the NBA’s COVID-19 shutdown. Per state health and safety guidelines, the Garden could be filled to 12 percent of capacity for the game against the Pelicans.

The timing of the fans’ return works out well for the Celtics, as Monday’s game began a season-high seven-game homestand.

“Just feel like I’ve been on the road this whole year, this whole season, which can be tough at times, especially with the pandemic going on,” Walker said. “Things are just a little bit different being on the road. So, yeah, it’s really, really great to get back home and be here for an extended period of time and not have to worry about leaving. So I think it’s going to help us. It should help us establish a good rhythm.”

Jaylen Brown’s hip to sit

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown missed Monday’s game due to a left hip contusion he suffered during Saturday’s win over the Thunder. Semi Ojeleye remains out with a side muscle strain, and wing Romeo Langford and center Tristan Thompson are both still sidelined due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Langford has yet to play this season. He missed the first half of the year as he recovered from offseason wrist surgery. Cleared to make his return March 11, Boston’s first game after the All-Star break, he was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Coach Brad Stevens said Langford has been cleared by the team’s cardiac specialists, and he took part in a light workout prior to Monday’s game.

“Today was the first time he’s done anything in however many weeks, and he felt it,” Stevens said. “So I don’t know when he’ll be cleared to play, per se, but he’ll certainly come soon and he’ll be active soon, but he’s not going to be able to play long stints for a while. You may be able to throw him in there in one of these upcoming games at home for a couple minutes at a time, but that’s about it.”

Stevens said that Thompson’s return date remains unclear.

Debut day

Evan Fournier, acquired from the Magic prior to Thursday’s trade deadline, was cleared to play against New Orleans. Fournier was held out of Saturday’s game against Oklahoma City after testing positive for COVID-19, but Fournier said that positive test was followed by a total of three negative tests on Saturday and Sunday. He likely had a false positive.

“I’m glad it’s over, because that was not the best timing for that to happen, me just getting started,” Fournier said.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.