Zia Cooke hits five 3-pointers to lead South Carolina past Georgia Tech

It’s the third time in the past four women’s NCAA Tournaments that the Gamecocks have at least reached the regional finals. South Carolina won the national championship in 2017.

“Our offense carried us today with our ability to hit layups and stretch the floor and hit some 3s,” Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said. “Hope it continues to get better. You got some great programs here that can put a lot of points on the scoreboard.”

Zia Cooke scored 17 points, hitting five of six 3-point attempts, to lead top seed South Carolina to a 76-65 win over fifth-seeded Georgia Tech and reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA women’s national tournament.

After going scoreless in the first half, Aliyah Boston had the first 7 points in the third quarter as South Carolina (25-4) went on a 14-6 run to start the period. That lengthened a 4-point halftime lead to double digits. The All-America sophomore forward finished with 9 points.

“This team is resilient and determined and focused on the task at hand,” Staley said. “We found ourselves with Aliyah Boston in foul trouble early on and this team pivoted well today. We can afford ourselves that situation when we’re hitting shots.”

The Yellow Jackets (17-9) made a run in the fourth quarter to get within 69-63, but 5 consecutive points — the last coming on a 3-pointer from Cooke with 3 minutes left — sealed the win.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 20 points to lead Georgia Tech.

“We scored enough points to win, they just killed us in the paint today. Good gosh, they had like 44 points in the paint,” Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner said. “They’re big, they’re long, they’re lengthy. ... South Carolina did what they needed to do. They played how they’re built.”

Stanford 89, Missouri State 62 — Hannah Jump scored 17 points to lead top seed Stanford in a romp over No. 5 Missouri State in San Antonio, sending the Cardinal to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament for the 21st time.

This Sweet 16 rematch from Stanford’s win in 2019 quickly turned into a blowout. The Cardinal led by 23 at halftime and by as much as 38 in the fourth quarter. Stanford kept up its postseason barrage of 3-pointers by making 15 against the Lady Bears.

Stanford (28-2) has averaged 14 made 3s over its three tournament victories. The overall No. 1 seed advances to Tuesday’s Alamo Region final .

A win there would send Stanford to its 14th Final Four. Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer has won two national championships, but none since 1992.

Elle Ruffridge scored 18 points to lead Missouri State (23-3), a team with a history of punching above its status as a mid-major from the Missouri Valley Conference. The Lady Bears have two Final Four appearances of their own, but the last came two decades ago behind record scorer Jackie Stiles.

This Lady Bears team had a veteran lineup eager for a rematch of their 9-point loss two years ago. But hope of an upset quickly disappeared when Missouri State missed nine of its first 10 shots and struggled to deal with Stanford’s height and length near the basket as the Cardinal frontcourt diverted shot after shot.

Jump closed the first quarter with consecutive 3-pointers. The Cardinal led by 14 late in the second before closing the half with a 9-2 run behind a steal and layup from Anna Wilson, a 3-pointer by Kiana Williams and a wide-open shot by Jump in the final seconds for a 49-26 lead.

Stanford opened the third with two more 3-pointers by Cameron Brink and Williams as the lead stretched to 35 by the end of the quarter.

Louisville 60, Oregon 42 — Dana Evans scored 29 points and No. 2 seed Louisville advanced to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament with a win over sixth-seeded Oregon.

The Cardinals will face top seed Stanford on Tuesday night in the Alamo Region final.

Louisville (26-3) continued its stellar defensive play, holding Oregon (15-9) to 14 points in the first half, including six in the second quarter.

Evans provided the offense. After going scoreless in the first quarter, the All-America guard started to heat up. Oregon had freshman Maddie Scherr guarding her in the opening period before she hurt her ankle and had to come out of the game. Evans responded by scoring 13 points in the second and ended the period with a nifty drive and dish right before the buzzer to give Louisville a 29-14 advantage at the break.



