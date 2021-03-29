Watch: Team that helped free massive container ship from the Suez Canal celebrates

Video posted to social media showed the members of the team jumping and chanting “Mashhour is No. 1!” after helping to dislodge the Ever Given. The video has been viewed nearly 600,000 times on Twitter.

The jubilant group had just prevailed in its effort to help set free the Ever Given , a massive container ship that had spent days stuck in the Suez Canal, blocking a key maritime trade route.

The team on a dredger called the Mashhour had a good reason to celebrate.

The Mashhour is a dredger that worked around the vessel to move sand and dislodge the Ever Given after it crashed into a bank of the canal last Tuesday.

With the Ever Given lodged into the canal bank, it created a massive traffic jam that held up $9 billion per day in global trade and backed up hundreds of vessels that waited to pass through the waterway.

It’s named for Mashhour Ahmed Mashhour, assigned to run the canal with others when it was nationalized in 1956 by President Gamal Abdel-Nasser.

Egypt, which considers the canal a source of national pride and crucial revenue, has lost over $95 million in tolls, according to the data firm Refinitiv. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, who for days was silent about the crisis, praised Monday’s events.

“Egyptians have succeeded in ending the crisis,” he wrote on Facebook, “despite the massive technical complexity.”

