Feeling like an island in the stream

Tired of looking in vain, I pressed the “speak” button on my remote and said “Shtisel,” and then “SHTISEL” and then “SH-TISSSS-ELLLL,” but the screen kept telling me it knew nothing about “Stosel.” And that was that. Obviously I ultimately found the nine episodes with lots of clicking, and, by the way, thoroughly enjoyed each and every one of them, but still: Isn’t it supposed to be a lot easier?

It’s hard to know what’s going on with some of the streaming interfaces. I watched the first two seasons of “Shtisel” last year, but my Netflix screen didn’t see fit to tell me, in any of the very many queues I see when I call it up, that the show was back for another round. So Netflix brought “Shtisel” back for those who loved it, reviving the 2013 Israeli series after it became a hit on Netflix in 2018, but then failed to tell us?

Maybe not. I sometimes think Netflix, like some of the other streamers (ahem, Hulu), is taking the supermarket-aisle approach, crowding the corridors with products — and with those especially annoying mid-aisle stands holding products — to keep us bumping into things. They want us to trip over new shows, as we search in frustration for a title. They just want us to watch more. While we look for something, clips for random shows automatically start playing in an effort to suck us in — and I’m betting it frequently works.

On the surface, Netflix promotes the sense that they know you — you, specifically — and what you like; you’re allowing them to track your preferences and streaming behavior so that they can better serve you. It’s data collection to pay for improved convenience. But, despite all the algorithmic magic, that never really seems to happen. The queues often seem stubbornly impersonal, even though they feature a number of “Because You Watched” categories. There’s a row of “Top Picks For [Matthew]” that contains series I have no interest in. There’s a “Trending Now” row, not to be confused with a “Popular on Netflix” row, not to be confused with “Top 10 in the U.S. Today.” It’s all randomness cloaked in user-friendliness.

I think Netflix and other streamers have a lot of money, and I think they could come up with better interfaces. But perhaps they’ve learned that chaos works better for them in the long run.

