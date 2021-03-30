DraftKings acquires sports betting media company VSiN

Vegas Sports Information Network, better known as VSiN, says it airs more than 18 hours of live sports betting content daily, some of which is carried on television channels that include New England Sports Network.

The transaction comes as Boston-based DraftKings has been building up its own sports programming operations, which it hopes will entice people to bet by directly combining its offerings with the experience of watching games.

The company was founded in part by longtime sports broadcaster Brent Musburger, whose son, Brian Musburger, is VSiN’s chief executive. Also among VSiN’s roster of talent is former NFL executive Michael Lombardi.

“VSiN creates authentic and credible content that resonates with sports bettors at every level, whether they’re experienced or new to sports betting,” said Jason Robins, cofounder and chief executive of DraftKings. “VSiN also has an established infrastructure that DraftKings can immediately help expand, in the hopes of adding value to consumers who are looking to become more knowledgeable about sports betting.”

The deal opens up the possibility that DraftKings could begin using VSiN programming on its online applications, as it has with other sports broadcasts — and that it could promote its own products through VSiN’s existing channels.

“We created VSiN as a destination for sports bettors to find the most credible content to help inform their wagering decisions,” said Brian Musburger, who will remain at the helm of VSiN. “Harnessing the power and network of the DraftKings brand will allow us to reach an even wider audience with our unique content.”

DraftKings, which was founded in 2012, offers sports betting in 14 states, but not Massachusetts. The company said VSiN would maintain editorial independence after the acquisition, and its approximately 75-person staff will combine with DraftKings’s 2,600-person global workforce.

Andy Rosen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.