Optimus Ride, Motional announce driverless vehicle deals

Two Boston-based autonomous vehicle companies are making moves to put more self-driving cars on the road.

Optimus Ride has partnered with electric vehicle maker Polaris Industries to begin making driverless electric minibuses. Polaris, a Minnesota company that invested in Optimus Ride last year, will integrate Optimus Ride’s technology into a new version of its GEM low-speed electric vehicles that are expected to come to market in 2023.

Optimus Ride already uses Polaris GEM vehicles to operate self-driving bus services in New York and Washington, D.C., using standard vehicles modified with cameras and other sensors, and with human safety drivers on board to prevent accidents. The new Polaris vehicles will be purely intended for autonomous driving. All sensors and computer gear will be installed at the factory, but steering controls and foot pedals will be left out. The system will enable humans to remotely command the vehicles to stop, or to pull over and park, but otherwise they’ll be entirely self-driven.