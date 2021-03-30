Software startup HYCU raises $87.5m, plans to hire 100 employees in Boston

Fast-growing Boston software company HYCU — pronounced “haiku” — announced on Tuesday that it has raised $87.5 million in its first round of venture capital.

The startup, which offers businesses multi-cloud data backup and recovery services, said the funding will allow it to hire more than 100 employees in Boston as it rapidly grows. HYCU provides data management for both on-premise and public clouds, including VMware and Google Cloud.

“We were the first in the market to understand that companies will always have hybrid infrastructures and need reliable backup and recovery, regardless of where they keep their data,” said Simon Taylor, the company’s cofounder and chief executive. “We’ve proven it’s not only possible, it’s happening now, and will be the way of the future.”