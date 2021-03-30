He recorded the recipes of his Syrian heritage to keep them alive

Anas Atassi, who is not a chef, but likes to cook, collected favorite dishes from his family and friends in “Sumac: Recipes and Stories from Syria” (Interlink Books). Atassi was born in Homs , Syria, and grew up in Saudi Arabia, where his Syrian parents went for work (his father had a small engineering contracting firm and his mother taught kindergarten). Summers were spent back home in Homs with extended family; every day felt like a celebration.

In cultures where there’s unrest and strife, there’s an urgency to record the recipes of the mothers and grandmothers. As the culture disintegrates, so may everything about the table, including the collapse of family gatherings. Add a decade of civil unrest, as has been the case in Syria , and there’s plenty of reason to worry.

On Ramadan, which begins the evening of April 12, Atassi writes, he was “surrounded by the warm and welcoming embrace of family.” It isn’t a time for suffering, but for empathy. “Ramadan was a time of trying, at least in our family, to empathize with those less fortunate, and with people who don’t have much, who don’t know what it’s like to have the luxury of a table laden with delicious food.”

Bulgur with Roast Chicken from the cookbook "Sumac: Recipes and Stories from Syria" by Anas Atassi. Jeroen van der Spek

His family is scattered now. His mother, Maha Ksayer, lives in Germany. His grandmother, Radia Sbaai, whose house was the center of family meals and celebrations for a group of 30, is still in Homs. Atassi lives in Amsterdam, works in a tech start-up, and eats Syrian food at least once a day.

He calls his book “Sumac,” he writes, because it’s an indispensable ingredient on the Syrian table, with a recognizable flavor known in every region of the country. The dark-red powdery spice, ground from wild berries, has a citrus taste and is used in salads, on meats and fish, and as a main ingredient in the popular Middle Eastern seasoning za’atar. Over the centuries, he writes, Ottomans, Persians, and the French added their influences to Syrian cooking, as did neighboring countries (including Turkey to the north; Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan to the south), but sumac is the “red thread,” he says, that links all the food.

These recipes, he writes, “retain the heart of our family life in Syria — a family life shared by the majority of Syrians before the war cast us out and over the whole world.” The stories are even more important now because of the turmoil, he says.

His home pantry contains sumac and za’atar, of course, along with something called “7 spices blend,” which he didn’t know until he lived over a spice market in Beirut, Lebanon, as a student and it perfumed his place. His Syrian version blends black pepper, cloves, coriander, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. He’s also got pomegranate molasses, which is the red juice cooked down to a syrup; Aleppo pepper, an aromatic chile powder; tahini, homemade from sesame seeds and olive oil; and attar, a sugar syrup made with rose water or orange blossom water.

Syrian breakfasts offer a large array of soft cheeses, jam that might be made from eggplant, and labneh, a thick yogurt drizzled with olive oil, dried mint, Aleppo pepper, and za’atar. On weekends, Atassi’s father made foul mudammas, whole and mashed fava beans with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and cumin.

“Sumac” features dishes that might be familiar from other Middle Eastern cuisines, such as hummus (the author says that many other countries lay claim to this classic, but the Arabic word is spelled the same way as his hometown, Homs), tricornered spinach pies in yeast dough, green beans simmered in tomato sauce, and ground lamb kebabs.

He’s put his own spin on some traditions. He turns the traditional bulgur with chicken on its head. As his mother makes it, the dish is cooked in an unglazed pot that was first soaked in water. The steam created by the wet vessel adds moisture to the grain. Only allspice and pepper are used as seasonings. Atassi’s version has evolved and is now “dirty” bulgur, made by mixing a lot of spices into the grain and using the same spices to marinate chicken legs. He cooks them separately and serves them together, right after stirring chickpeas and green peas into the bulgur to add more texture. The dish is beautiful, bright, deeply aromatic, and quite spicy.

There is something every cook needs in order to succeed, writes Atassi, and that’s nafas (literally “breath”). In the kitchen it means that you know instinctively what goes together, what to pick in the garden, how to prepare it. His mother and grandmother both have it, he explains in an Instagram video, and he hopes one day he will also have it. “Nafas is the highest compliment you could possibly give to a Syrian cook.”

Atassi deeply loves and respects his traditions and cuisine, his family, the cooking of his heritage. If he doesn’t have nafas now, because he hasn’t been cooking as long as the men and women who raised him, he will certainly find it, even far from home.





















