Recipe: For a bright Easter brunch dish, add asparagus and fontina to this golden frittata

Serves 6

An asparagus and fontina frittata, liberally sprinkled with fresh herbs and a touch of lemon, and very springlike, is ideal on an Easter brunch table. Begin the frittata on the stovetop in a large skillet with a heatproof handle. Send it into the oven to finish cooking and when you remove it from the oven, wrap the handle in an extra-thick potholder and leave the potholder on the handle (to remind you that it's hot) while the frittata settles for a few minutes. Serve hot, warm, or at room temperature -- it's very flexible -- with a bright salad of young greens on the side, or set right on top of the golden, eggy round.

1 pound fresh asparagus 10 eggs ½ cup whole milk 4 ounces Italian fontina, grated ½ cup chopped fresh parsley ¼ cup chopped fresh chives Grated rind of 1/2 lemon 1 teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper 2 tablespoons olive oil

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a 10-inch nonstick skillet with an ovenproof handle.

2. Snap off the stalk ends of the asparagus and discard them. Cut the spears into 2-inch lengths. In the skillet bring 1 inch of water to a boil. Add the asparagus and cook for 3 minutes, or until the pieces are just tender but still have some bite. Take care not to overcook them. Drain into a colander and run under cold water to stop the cooking.

3. In a bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, fontina, all but 1 tablespoon of the parsley, chives, lemon rind, salt, and pepper.

4. Wipe the skillet dry and set it over medium heat. Add the oil, swirling it around the bottom and sides of the pan. When it is hot, add the asparagus, spreading the pieces evenly in the pan. Gently pour the egg mixture into the pan, making sure the asparagus and herbs are evenly distributed. Cook for 6 minutes, or until the bottom and edges of the frittata are just set.

5. Carefully transfer the skillet to the oven. Bake for 16 to 20 minutes, or until the frittata is slightly puffed, golden around the edges, and completely set. The handle is very hot. Remove it from the oven with a thick potholder.

6. Place the skillet, with the potholder wrapped around the handle, on a wire rack. Let the frittata sit at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes (or longer) before cutting into wedges. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon parsley.

Lisa Zwirn