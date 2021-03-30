Recipe: For Easter brunch, make easy parfaits in glasses or jars with yogurt, fresh strawberries, and granola

Serves 6

Parfaits are layered desserts but they can also be healthy breakfast cups, served in juice glasses, jars, wine glasses, or any stemmed glasses. These parfaits for Easter brunch are layered with yogurt and crushed strawberries flavored with orange and a little jam for sweetness, then topped with your own homemade granola. Plain Greek yogurt is the best foil for the sweetened berries, so aside from the jam, you don't need any extra sugar. Layer the fruit and yogurt a few hours ahead, if you like, and keep the parfaits in the fridge until serving time. To keep them crunchy, top with the granola just before serving. The little glasses look pretty and impressive, but they're easy to whip together. Simple enough, in fact, that you may want to make them on an ordinary weekend.

GRANOLA

2½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats ½ cup sliced almonds ½ cup pumpkin seeds ¼ cup sunflower seeds ¼ cup honey 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 teaspoons vanilla extract ¼ teaspoon salt ½ cup golden raisins

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper that comes about 1 inch above the top rim of the pan all around.

2. In a large bowl, combine the oats, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds.

3. In a saucepan over medium heat, stir the honey, olive oil, vanilla, and salt until the honey is warm and fluid. Pour the mixture over the oats and stir to coat them all over. Spread on the baking sheet in an even layer.

4. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven. Grasp the corners of the parchment and pull them toward the center to mound the granola in a pile. Stir with a large spoon and spread it out again in one layer. Bake 2 to 3 minutes more, or until the granola is deep golden brown. (Total baking time is 17 to 18 minutes.)

5. Let granola cool on the baking sheet and transfer to a bowl. Stir in the raisins.

YOGURT

2 pints (1 1/2 pounds) fresh strawberries 1½ tablespoons strawberry jam, or more to taste Grated rind and juice of 1 orange 4 cups plain Greek yogurt Fresh mint leaves (for garnish)

1. Have on hand 6 juice glasses, jars, wine glasses, or other stemmed glasses (8-ounce capacity each).

2. Set aside 6 whole strawberries for garnish. Stem and thinly slice the remaining berries. Place them in a bowl and mash them coarsely with a potato masher. Stir in the jam, and the orange rind and juice.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk the yogurt until smooth.

4. In one of the glasses, build a parfait: Spoon about 2 tablespoons of mashed strawberries into the glass. Top with 3 rounded tablespoons of the yogurt. Repeat with berries and yogurt until the yogurt is almost at the top of the glass, leaving room for granola. Top with 1/2 cup granola. Garnish with the reserved strawberries, left whole or halved, and mint leaves. Fill the remaining glasses in the same way.

