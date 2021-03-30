Recipe: In this ‘dirty’ version of Syrian bulgur with chicken, a cookbook author turns the traditional dish on its head

Serves 4

Traditional Syrian bulgur is cooked with meat or chicken in an unglazed clay pot that has been soaked in water first, explains Anas Atassi, author of "Sumac: Recipes and Stories from Syria." It's typically seasoned only with allspice and black pepper. Atassi's version, inspired by a recipe for "dirty" rice from his friend, Rietje Roex, is loaded with spices, both in the bulgur pilaf and on whole chicken legs that marinate overnight in coriander, cumin, cayenne, tomato paste, and olive oil. The legs are baked first under a foil cover, then broiled until they char. The bulgur, cooked with chopped tomatoes, turns a rich red color. Chickpeas and frozen green peas are stirred in at the end and the dish is garnished with plenty of chopped parsley.

CHICKEN

1 tablespoon olive oil 1 tablespoon tomato paste ½ teaspoon ground coriander ½ teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper Salt and black pepper, to taste 4 whole chicken legs

1. In a bowl, whisk the olive oil, tomato paste, coriander, cumin, cayenne, a large pinch of salt, and a pinch of black pepper. Spread the mixture on the chicken and transfer it to a zipper plastic bag. Seal the bag and refrigerate the chicken for at least 2 hours or for as long as overnight.

2. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a 12-inch baking dish, or another dish that will hold the chicken legs in one layer.

3. Place the chicken in the dish skin side up. Cover with foil and transfer to the oven. Cook for 30 minutes. Remove the foil. Turn on the broiler and set a rack about 8 inches from the element. Broil the chicken for 8 minutes, or until the top is charred and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a leg registers 180 degrees. (Total cooking time is 38 minutes.)

BULGUR

1½ cups coarse bulgur 3 cups boiling water 2 tablespoons olive oil 4 small shallots, thinly sliced 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon tomato paste 1 teaspoon ground coriander 1 teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper 1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes 1 cup chicken stock, or more if needed Salt and black pepper, to taste 1 cup canned chickpeas 1 heaping cup frozen peas Handful fresh parsley leaves (for garnish)

1. In a bowl, combine the bulgur and boiling water. Set aside for 5 minutes. Drain into a sieve.

2. In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the shallots and cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 2 minutes more. Stir in the tomato paste, coriander, cumin, and cayenne. Cook, stirring, over medium-low heat for 2 minutes more, or until the spices brown.

3. Stir in the bulgur, tomatoes, chicken stock, and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 15 minutes, adding more stock if the pan seems dry, or until the bulgur is tender and has absorbed the liquid in the pan.

4. Stir the chickpeas and green peas into the bulgur and cook, stirring gently, for 2 minutes to reheat them. Cover the pan and set the bulgur aside for 5 minutes.

5. Spoon the bulgur into a serving dish, top with chicken, and garnish with parsley.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "Sumac: Recipes and Stories from Syria"