Serve slices of these sweet date rolls for a healthy treat

Hila Krikov, who moved to the United States from Israel more than a decade ago, has set out to show off the versatility of tahini, the nutty, lush sesame paste and Middle Eastern staple we often consider just an ingredient for hummus. Several years ago, the Needham resident launched her business Sweet Tahini, using the paste to create chocolate spreads, breads, cookies, and confections. Inspired by Middle Eastern and South Mediterranean recipes, Krikov has now introduced a line of 9-inch-long, handmade date rolls made with tahini and laden with seeds and nuts. Rolls are a common shape for Middle Eastern desserts, says Krikov. Sweetened solely by dates, the moist logs are wrapped in food-safe brown craft paper and come in four varieties: figs and nuts with the subtle flavor of orange; with almonds and pistachios and spiced with cardamom; one with carob, coconut, and sesame seeds; and another has hunks of pecans laced with pumpkin and sesame seeds ($8 each). They are served in slices for a sweet, healthy snack or dessert. Available at Codman Community Farms Farm Store, 59 Codman Road, Lincoln, 781-259-0456; Debra’s Natural Gourmet, 98 Commonwealth Ave., West Concord, 978-371-7573; The Fuller Cup, 11 Thompson St., Winchester, 781-604-1020, or at sweettahini.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND