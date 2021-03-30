60 Boston Public Schools juniors and seniors temporarily relocated to Wentworth campus

High school students in Boston were offered the chance to return to in-person learning for the first time this week; EMK students who opted into in-person learning will attend four days a week.

The Kennedy Academy students will be taking classes in two locations: ninth and 10th graders at the school’s building at 10 Fenwood Rd. and the 11 and 12th graders at Wentworth. Because of COVID-19 regulations, there was not enough space to have all students under the same roof.

Sixty juniors and seniors at Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers in Boston will take classes on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s Huntington campus starting this week — a partnership that is making in-person classes possible for students at the college preparatory and vocational school.

“Without this partnership, EMK’s entire student population would have been forced to stay remote the entire 2020-2021 academic year,” a spokesperson for the district wrote in an e-mail.

Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers is a school for students exploring careers in health and health-related professions. The five dozen juniors and seniors who will attend classes at Wentworth for 11 weeks are those who have opted into in-person learning at the school; some have chosen to remain in remote-only instruction. The classes at Wentworth began on Monday.

While on campus, EMK students will follow the same coronavirus protocols that are in place for Wentworth students, including twice-weekly COVID-19 testing. Students will also be expected to wear masks, follow physical distancing rules, and follow other safety precautions.

“BPS is very excited to welcome our high school students back to in-person learning, and we appreciate this opportunity to strengthen our existing partnership with Wentworth,” BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in a statement. “The university already offers dual enrollment opportunities to EMK students, and now will provide a new home for EMK juniors and seniors, along with the breadth of facilities, tools, and resources that our students need to succeed academically.”

Monday was the first day that Boston students in grades 9 through 12 returned to in-person learning if they opted into a hybrid method. For most high schools, students will attend school only twice a week at first; the opposite cohort is set to return on Thursday.

The district is still looking into the best location options for EMK students in the fall.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.