Acting Mayor Janey says Boston’s COVID-19 cases are rising again with more young people getting the virus

“We have begun to see an increase in activity in the city’s positivity rate, which is currently at 4.2 percent, up from 3.7 percent,” Janey told reporters during a City Hall briefing. “This translates into over 170 cases per day. The 17 percent increase in [the] positivity rate illustrates that many people are still getting COVID.”

Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Tuesday warned that the city’s rate of COVID-19 infections has recently ticked up, due in large part to more young people getting the virus.

“The change is largely due to a higher rate of infection among younger residents,” Janey said. “More than half of the new cases in the past two weeks have come from Bostonians under the age of 29.”

She said the vaccination rate also continues to trend upward.

“We continue to make strides in vaccinating Boston residents, with more than 30 percent of Boston’s total population receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Janey said. “That’s 179,376 residents and counting.”

In addition, Janey announced that the city was making $50 million, largely from federal funding, available to help struggling renters and landlords make ends meet amid the pandemic.

“Today, I will make $50 million available for the city of Boston’s Rental Relief Fund,” Janey said. “This new funding will help renters remain in their homes and help landlords who are struggling. We’re doing this work with nonprofit partners, because I understand how important it is to leverage every available resource. We are working together to protect public health, to promote housing stability, and to ensure an equitable recovery from this pandemic.”

The funding, she said, will “make a big impact, helping tenants who otherwise wouldn’t be able to pay their rent. In addition to rent payment assistance, this new funding will help families pay for utilities, including Internet access, which has been crucial during the pandemic. We encourage tenants and landlords to communicate and work together during this challenging time. For those tenants who are not able to reach an agreement, this money can help them make a move.”

Janey said the Rental Relief Fund has “provided critical support to nearly 1,900 households who were at risk of eviction due to COVID-19. These new funds will do even more.”

More information on the fund is available on the city’s official website.

