Duxbury town leadership reaffirms commitment to inclusion amid football team crisis

In response to the offensive language, the board unanimously readopted and reaffirmed a proclamation condemning discrimination that it had first approved under its previous leadership last month, when it was presented by Duxbury For All, an organization that promotes acceptance and racial understanding.

“As a community, Duxbury is shocked. We are shocked and we are deeply saddened by these events,” said Selectman Amy M. MacNab, who was elected chair of the panel at the top of the meeting. McNab apologized for holding the online meeting on the third night of Passover.

The Duxbury Board of Selectmen on Monday voted to reaffirm the town’s official commitment to inclusion and equity, as the community continues to grapple with the fallout from the use of anti-Semitic language by Duxbury High football players.

“The Duxbury Board of Selectmen is committed to ensuring that the town is a safe and welcoming community that embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the proclamation read, in part. “We unequivocally condemn discrimination in all its forms.”

The board called Monday’s meeting in response to a letter Duxbury for All sent to the panel last week calling for a swift condemnation of the teams’s use of terms related to Judiasm, which were reported after a March 12 game against against Plymouth North.

At that game, Plymouth school officials heard Duxbury players using terms connected to Judaism, including “rabbi,” “dreidel,” and “Auschwitz” ― a World War II concentration camp at which Nazis killed at least 1.1 million people. The town has hired an outside consultant to investigate.

Some who spoke during the meeting spoke of the hurt that this and other incidents had caused for Jewish residents of the town.

“I am a Jewish woman married to a Chinese man, and we have raised three children in Duxbury,” said Karen Wong, a member of Duxbury for All’s steering committee.

Wong said her family had mostly had a positive experience, but it was painful to learn of the language used by football players at the same time that the country is experiencing a rising tide of violence against Asian Americans.

“In the last week-plus I have fielded an unbelievable number of phone calls, e-mails, text messages from people in the Jewish community that are hurting,” she said, adding that “this was not an isolated incident.”

Christine Hill, who works as a private college admissions counselor, said she is “not at all surprised that this happened.”

“I have contacted the school in the past when my clients have been having issues — my Jewish clients in particular — with being mistreated in the school,” Hill said. “And not as much has been done as I would have liked. Really nothing.”

Earlier Monday, Duxbury schools Superintendent John Antonucci told the Globe that the varsity, junior-varsity, and freshman football teams will not play their scheduled games this week. A decision on the Dragons’ final game of the season, scheduled for next week against rival Marshfield, has not been made, according to Antonucci.

The school district previously canceled Friday’s varsity game against Hingham, along with Saturday’s JV game and Monday’s freshman game.

Duxbury Public Schools on Wednesday fired head coach Dave Maimaron, who had headed the program since 2005.

Maimaron apologized for the offensive references in a statement last week. “The use of this language was careless, unnecessary, and most importantly hurtful on its face — inexcusable,” he said.

