Boston man arrested in Hawaii on manslaughter charge

Alexander Germany-Wald, 31, was arrested after police responded around 2:10 a.m. Monday to a report of a man who was unresponsive and not breathing at a home in the 75-5800 block of Walua Road in Kailua-Kona, the Hawaii Police Department said in a statement.

A Boston man was one of two people arrested on a charge of manslaughter following an alleged physical altercation with a third man at a residence in Hawaii, officials said.

Alexander Germany-Wald, 31, of Boston was arrested in Hawaii for manslaughter, officials said.

When officers arrived, Hawaii Fire Department personnel were performing CPR on the victim, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, the statement said.

The victim was not being identified, pending positive identification and next of kin notification, the statement said.

Advertisement

Also arrested was Benjamin Fleming, 37, of Pittsburgh, the statement said.

No further information was available.

The victim is not being identified pending positive identification and next of kin notification, the statement said.









Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.