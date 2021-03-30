Boston police arrest 14-year-old in car with loaded gun in Hyde Park

Boston police on Monday arrested a 14-year-old Roxbury boy for allegedly carrying a loaded gun while riding in a car with his mother in Hyde Park, authorities said.
In a statement, the Police Department said cops recovered a firearm from the youth around 11:30 a.m. Monday while arresting him on an outstanding warrant in the area of 615 Hyde Park Ave.
The teen, the statement said, had a warrant stemming from “charges of Assault and Battery on a Police Officer,” and police spotted him riding in his mom’s vehicle. Officers pulled the car over and allegedly recovered the gun from the boy.
Advertisement
“Upon stopping the vehicle, the officers removed the teenage suspect at which time they performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun with an obliterated serial number from inside the suspect’s pants pocket,” the statement said.
The teen was taken into custody without incident, police said.
“The suspect will appear in West Roxbury Juvenile District Court on charges of Delinquent to Wit: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device and Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number,” the statement said.
Police didn’t name the suspect due to his age. He also still faces the charge stemming from the initial alleged assault of the officer that was the subject of the warrant, authorities said.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.