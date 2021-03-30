Boston police arrest 14-year-old in car with loaded gun in Hyde Park

Boston police on Monday arrested a 14-year-old Roxbury boy for allegedly carrying a loaded gun while riding in a car with his mother in Hyde Park, authorities said.

In a statement, the Police Department said cops recovered a firearm from the youth around 11:30 a.m. Monday while arresting him on an outstanding warrant in the area of 615 Hyde Park Ave.

The teen, the statement said, had a warrant stemming from “charges of Assault and Battery on a Police Officer,” and police spotted him riding in his mom’s vehicle. Officers pulled the car over and allegedly recovered the gun from the boy.