A classroom assistance dog joins Sudbury school

Sophie came to the school after being trained since birth by the nonprofit NEADS service dogs organization. She is matched with assistant principal Kristin Moffat, who underwent handler training, herself, in March.

In her new role, Sophie is helping to support the educational, social, and emotional needs of students. She has already participated in such activities as having kindergarten students read to her, and joining a fifth grade class for recess.

“We will primarily use her in a situation where we are trying to incentivize students,” Moffat said in a statement about Sophie, who lives with her. “She has already made a huge difference and it is only going to get better from here.”

A private fund drive is helping to pay for the program.