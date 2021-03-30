COVID-19 cases rise among children in Rhode Island

“We have seen a modest increase in cases among children over the last few weeks,” state Department of Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken told the station. “While much smaller in magnitude than what we have seen at other points in the pandemic, it’s something we’re watching closely.”

The 10- to 14-year-old age group, which is not yet eligible for vaccines, now has the third-highest rate of weekly infections with nearly 260 cases per 100,000 people, WPRI-TV reported Monday. Only the 15- to 18-year-old and 19- to 24-year-old groups have higher weekly infection rates, according to state statistics.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Public health officials are monitoring a recent rise in new confirmed COVID-19 cases among children ages 10 to 14 in Rhode Island.

Advertisement

The reason for the uptick is still under investigation, but children have become more active in recent weeks, he said. For example, the state has seen a rise in sports-related infections, with 85 already this month compared to 65 in all of February.

“Schools continue to require regular testing of athletes, which may detect some asymptomatic cases,” Wendelken said. “Even beyond sports, we are all a little more active and mobile now. That means more people, and more young people, are in recreational venues and settings.”

Other states are seeing similar situations among young people.

___

HEALTH CENTER GRANTS

Eight community health centers across Rhode Island are sharing more than $33 million in federal funding to boost coronavirus vaccination efforts, authorities said Monday.

The funding is Rhode Island's portion of $6 billion in federal allocations to community health centers nationwide meant to expand vaccine access to underserved communities and to support essential workers, according to a statement from the office U.S. Sen. Jack Reed.

While more doses of vaccine are coming to Rhode Island, more needs to be done to increase vaccination rates and this new funding will help immunize in communities that have been hit hardest, the statement said.

Advertisement

The facilities in Rhode Island receiving grants are Blackstone Valley Community Health Care, Inc. in Pawtucket; Comprehensive Community Action Family Health Services in Cranston; East Bay Community Action Program in Newport; Northwest Community Health Care in Pascoag; Providence Community Health Centers; Thundermist Health Center in Woonsocket; Tri-County Community Action Agency in Johnston; and Wood River Health Services, Inc. in Hope Valley.

___

TWO INDEPENDENT PHARMACIES NOW OFFER COVID-19 VACCINES

Two independent pharmacies in Rhode Island started offering coronavirus vaccines on Tuesday.

Matt’s Local Pharmacy in Middletown and Suburban Pharmacy in Warwick are the first two independently-owned pharmacies in the state to offer vaccinations, joining dozens of CVS and Walgreens locations.

Matt’s Local Pharmacy has received around 300 doses from the state and will vaccinate people from Tuesday through the weekend. They expect to get more doses in April.

“We are excited. It’s a little nerve-wracking to some extent, but I think overall we’re prepared,” co-owner Matt Olivier told WLNE-TV.

Matt and Erica Olivier opened the pharmacy three years ago and said their customers have been eagerly awaiting a shot from them.

“People have been asking for a while like ‘When are you going to get it there,’ anticipating it, they knew we were going to get it eventually,” Erica Olivier said. “People were very anxious and I think they’re really excited that we finally have it and we’re just relieved to be part of the, hopefully, beginning of the end.”

Advertisement

Appointments for both locations are made through the state vaccine portal.

The state on Tuesday opened up 5,500 more vaccine appointments at the portal, Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health announced.

McKee also said that residents age 16 and over in Central Falls and Pawtucket and several hard-hit ZIP codes in Providence, Cranston and North Providence are now able to register for appointments at state-run sites and participating pharmacies.

Nearly 332,000 people in Rhode Island have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while about 220,000 people, or roughly 20 percent of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated, according to state Department of Health numbers released Monday.