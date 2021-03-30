Former Boston police captain, 62, arrested for alleged overtime fraud

Evans, the statement said, allegedly began scamming the system around March 2015 by frequently leaving evidence warehouse overtime shifts one or two hours early but claiming to work the full shifts.

In a statement, the office of Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell identified the suspect as Richard Evans, 62, of Hanover.

A former Boston police captain was arrested Tuesday on federal charges alleging he pocketed more than $12,395 in fraudulent overtime payments for hours he didn’t work between 2015 and early 2019, authorities said.

All told, the statement said, Evans “and his co-conspirators allegedly collected tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent overtime. Specifically, Evans allegedly received over $12,395 for overtime hours he did not work and endorsed dozens of fraudulent overtime slips submitted by subordinates.”

Mendell decried Evans’s alleged scam in the statement.

“The public counts on police supervisors to lead by example and serve as models of honor, integrity and professionalism,” Mendell said in the statement. “When they break the law for personal financial gain with the officers they supervise, they not only violate the trust of the public, but they dishonor their fellow officers. I want to thank the Boston Police Department for its continued cooperation with our investigation.”

Mendell’s words were echoed by FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta of the Boston field office.

“Captain Richard Evans is accused of betraying the public’s trust, and the reputation of his fellow police officers, by conspiring with officers he supervised at BPD’s Evidence Control Unit to steal tens of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money for work they did not do, over the course of five years,” Bonavolonta said in the statement. “It is deeply troubling when officers who have sworn to uphold the law violate their oath and use their badge as a license to commit a crime. We would like to thank the Boston Police Department for its cooperation and commitment to ending this practice.”

Evans is slated to make his initial appearance in US District Court in Boston later Tuesday.

Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long, in a separate department statement, said “the allegations contained in this indictment by a senior law enforcement officer are not reflective of the conscientious hard-working members of the Boston Police Department. No police officer is above the law, today’s indictment sends a strong message that this conduct will not be tolerated or ignored.”

Long also said “information was uncovered by the Boston Police Department’s Anti-Corruption Unit regarding alleged payroll/overtime abuse by officers assigned to the Evidence Management Unit. The Federal Bureau of Investigations and United States Attorney’s Office became involved with the criminal investigation into the allegations.”

A 19-page indictment filed in the case says that Evans served as supervisor in charge of the BPD evidence warehouse from at least March 2015 to at least April 2016.

And from March 2015 to at least February 2019, the filing says, cops in the Evidence Control Unit could earn overtime pay by working weekday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. “purge” shifts aimed at controlling and reducing inventory at the warehouse.

Only problem: Evans and his co-conspirators allegedly put in for time when they weren’t purging anything.

“From at least March 2015 through February 2019, on dates that the members of the ECU claimed to be performing ‘purge’ overtime from 4-8 p.m., the alarm records frequently showed that the building was closed, locked, and alarmed by 6 p.m. or before,” meaning no one was in the warehouse for the remainder of the purported OT, the indictment says.

“From at least March 2015 through in or about February 2019, the defendant and co-conspirators known and unknown to the Grand Jury engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle federal funds and a conspiracy to commit wire fraud by submitting false and fraudulent overtime slips in which they claimed to have worked a full ‘purge’ overtime shift when in fact they did not,” the indictment says.

As a supervisor, the indictment says, Evans “routinely endorsed overtime slips for subordinates certifying that subordinates had worked a full four hour shift when he knew that they had not done so.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.