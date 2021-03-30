Medford to hold virtual forum on fighting racism

Medford residents are invited to join in a community-wide conversation about how the city can fight racism locally.

On April 7, the city is holding a virtual public forum on “Racism is a Public Health Crisis: What Does This Mean, & How Can the City Address This Crisis?” The event, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Zoom, will include brief presentations from city leaders on how Medford is working to address racism as a public health crisis, and breakout sessions to gather feedback and create action steps based on community needs.

Attendees will be encouraged to share personal experiences as well as expectations about the city’s work in promoting racial equity. Noting that Medford declared racism a public health crisis in June 2020, Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn in a statement called the upcoming conversation “an opportunity for us to reflect and review ongoing work, and to set new goals together.”