‘More than Roger’s wife:’ Local scholar committed to uncovering the untold story of Rhode Island’s first lady, Mary Williams

She was the daughter of Reverend Richard Bernard, an important Puritan clergyman in England. She was the mother of six children who reached adulthood. She frequently hosted Indigenous leaders at her home in the mid-17th century.

Those five words are the only surviving, legible examples of former Rhode Island first lady Mary Williams’s handwriting. There are no other documents, and even in this letter, a different ink partially bleeds onto her script.

But despite being in the presence of rule breakers and trailblazers of the time, today she is mainly known only as the wife of religious and political leader Roger Williams, who eventually founded the state of Rhode Island.

“Women were also important then. Mary Williams influenced the world around her. I think in her own way, she was a changemaker,” said Dr. Charlotte Carrington-Farmer, an associate professor of history at Roger Williams University, and resident scholar of the university’s namesake. “And I think the days of history of just great men are numbered.”

Carrington-Farmer, who next year will teach a class about Mary Williams and the other women of her era, hasbeen researching the state’s founder for nearly 20 years.

She “was hooked” while taking a course on Puritanism in the Atlantic World as a second-year undergraduate student at the University of Leicester in 2002. She spent the summer before her senior year in New England, working at Camp Nashoba North in Maine and travelling to historic sites from Providence to Newport, all connected to Roger Williams and his life.

She returned to England in 2003 and wrote her senior thesis on how Roger Williams’ religious views affected how he interacted with Indigenous Peoples around New England. Three years later, she picked up her interest in him again during her PhD research at the University of Cambridge, which she said “examined dissent and deviance in 17th-century New England.” A chapter of her thesis focused on Roger Williams, and was edited and published in “Law and Religion in the Liberal State,” last May.

But after her work on Rhode Island’s founding father was published, she realized there was little to be found about his wife, or about other women of that time.

“The process involved painstakingly tracking down where the documents were located,” said Carrington-Farmer, who is hoping to finish her research in the U.K. this summer, but is still waiting for archives to reopen. Most of them have been closed for the last year due to the pandemic.

The primary sources on Mary Williams are letters, marriage and Christening records, and deeds that are scattered across two continents, in Boston, Plymouth, Mass., and Providence, and in London, Nottinghamshire, Cambridge, Essex, and Somerset in England. Many records — including many about Mary Williams — were lost when Williams’ home was destroyed in King Philip’s War in the 1670s. So Carrington-Farmer has had to rely on records and letters about Mary Williams that were written by her husband, and the men around her.

“As a historian, you have to take everything with a real pinch of salt. It was a man’s world in the 17th century and when you married, you subjected yourself to your husband,” said Carrington-Farmer. “But in Rhode Island, it was different. Women had more power that shook up the typical norms of the time.”

Reading the letters and records is no easy feat, said Carrington-Farmer. Most of them are not digitalized. There was no standardization of spelling in the 17th century, and Mary Williams’ maiden name, Barnard, was spelt different ways in various records. Dating the letters was also hard because at the time, the new year didn’t start until March, the letters “U” and “V” were often interchangeable, and they had a letter called a “long s” that looked like the letter “F,” Carrington-Farmer explained.

Roger Williams University Professor Charlotte Carrington-Farmer standing in front of a statute of Roger Williams on the Bristol Campus. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

But within those letters and other records are the little-known pieces of Mary Williams’s life.

Before she was married, Mary Barnard worked as a maid in the household of a country magistrate in 1629 in Essex county. She was more of a companion than a servant, a common position for daughters of the upper clergy.

During that time, Roger Williams — was appointed as the chaplain following his graduation from Cambridge University — wrote letters professing his love to a woman named Jane Whalley, the cousin of Mary Barnard’s employer’s wife. He was forbidden to Whalley and, soon after, a marriage certificate stored at the Essex County archives in Chelmsford, England, shows that Roger married Mary Barnard in December 1629. It unclear if she ever knew of her husband’s previous attraction.

The couple came to Boston in February 1631, fleeing the religious climate in England, says Carrington-Farmer. Roger Williams turned down a position at the Boston church. The couple moved several times and, four years after arriving in Boston, they were banished from the Massachusetts Bay colony for his “new and dangerous opinions.”

When she arrived in Providence, a “magical place for religious freedom,” Mary Williams finally settled down, Carrington-Farmer said.

“By spring of 1636 Williams and his followers (including his wife Mary) from Salem had started to build a settlement along the Seekonk River, in present-day Rumford, Rhode Island. Williams, in keeping with his views on the land rights of Indigenous Peoples, bought the land from Massasoit. However, Plymouth asserted that the land was within their jurisdiction, which meant that Williams could be arrested,” Carrington-Farmer wrote.

“Even though Williams and his followers had already begun to build houses and plant crops, they decided to cross the Seekonk River and settle in a place that lay beyond Plymouth’s boundaries. After rounding the river, Williams crossed into Narragansett land and accordingly he purchased land from the Narragansett Sachems, Canonicus and Miantonomi. He named the settlement Providence, as he believed that it was God’s providence that had carried them to safety.”

Twice, Roger Williams left Mary Williams and their children behind in order to travel to England for months at a time. According to letters, Carrington-Farmer said, he begged her to accompany him, but she refused.

“He writes saying that no man can survive without his wife, that he’s desperate to come back to her. You get the sense of her own freedom. He writes in the letters that he wants her to come to England to join him, but he’s going to leave it up to her to decide. She never goes,” said Carrington-Farmer.

Carrington-Farmer says the most exciting part of Mary Williams’ story is that it’s an unfinished puzzle, with more archival work to be unraveled. While Roger Williams was hailed the founder of Rhode Island with radical views on freedom of religion and the separation of church and state, few people know that Mary Williams was very much by his side.

“Her place in history matters,” said Carrington-Farmer. “Doing women’s history is hard. You have to be creative with the sources that you use.”

“Mary is also a starting point in telling the stories of other women in her day,” she added. “While there are women who didn’t necessarily try to make history, Mary, and others, most certainly did.”

