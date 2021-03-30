Newburyport Literary Festival will feature authors near and far in live online event

Book lovers will have a chance to hear from established and up-and-coming authors when the 16th annual Newburyport Literary Festival takes place as a live, online streaming event April 23-25.

Presented by the Newburyport Literary Association, the festival is an annual celebration of books and reading. This marks the second straight year the festival has had to be held virtually due to COVID-19, but organizers are taking advantage of the format to showcase authors from distant locations as well as local writers.

This year’s lineup includes Ann Patchett, participating from her home in Tennessee;, Kim Johnson, joining from Oregon; and Ruth Ware, Elly Griffiths, and Dorothy Koomson, who will all take part from the United Kingdom.