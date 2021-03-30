Postal truck struck by stray bullets in Dorchester

Gunfire apparently hit a mail truck, according to US Postal Service spokesman Stephen Doherty.

Boston police Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman, said officers responded to the area of Quincy and Dacia streets around 12:17 p.m. for a call for shots fired.

A US Postal Service truck was apparently struck by stray gunfire early Tuesday afternoon in Dorchester, authorities said.

“One of our vehicles was apparently caught in a crossfire and did sustain bullet holes,” Doherty said via email “No postal employees were injured. The Inspection Service is on the scene investigating but I’m told that the Boston Police Department is leading the investigation.”

McNulty said the matter remains under investigation, and that police expect to release more details later Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated promptly when more information’s released.









