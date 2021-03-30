Slain Cambridge man, 19, remembered for ‘touching the lives of so many people’

Louis-Jacques was fatally shot early Saturday near the Rindge Park courts in the city where he grew up, and his godmother has turned to GoFundMe to share details of the young man she lost as well as to help his family pay funeral expenses and possibly create a foundation in his memory.

Xavier Louis-Jacques was a budding polymath whose life ended at the age of 19.

A graduate of Cambridge Rindge and Latin School where he participated in sports, Louis-Jacques had recently been accepted by the Xavier University of Louisiana, the only historically Black Catholic university in the country, Natasha Anderson. wrote.

“He was an overall gifted young man, that had so many goals and touched the lives of so many people in a deeply personal way,’' she wrote. “Words cannot describe how we are currently feeling. Devastation, confusion, shock, anger, heartache, and anguish are just a few that come to mind.”

Louis-Jacques played sports, but he also was learning how to craft in ceramics, was interested in music production, built his first computer when he was 11 years old and was raising money needed to achieve his dream of becoming an engineer, according to Anderson.

She wrote that one of his ceramic works was displayed at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office, a passersby found Louis-Jacques unconscious and lying next to his car on Rindge Street near the court around 12:40 a.m. last Saturday. He was rushed to Mount Auburn Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into Louis-Jacques’ death is ongoing by State and Cambridge police under the direction of Ryan’s office.

HIs mother could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

In the posting, Anderson noted that the fundraiser and potential scholarship are transitory when compared to the lasting memories she and others have of Louis-Jacques.

“He was genuinely a positive person that was always looking to make meaningful connections,” she wrote. “We will carry him with us always, but it doesn’t take the pain away of losing him so tragically and so unexpectedly soon”

No arrests were reported Tuesday.

No arrests were reported Tuesday.