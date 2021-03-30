Somerville appoints is first racial and social justice director

Molina Capers, an attorney, brings to the newly created position a career background in promoting civil rights, equity, diversity, and inclusion, and helping others with their own advocacy.

Somerville recently tapped Denise Molina Capers to serve as its first racial and social justice director.

The founder of her own consulting firm, she has also worked for nonprofits, most recently as executive director of South Boston en Acción, an organization that helps residents of that neighborhood work for change.

Capers, a Brooklyn native, was selected by a hiring committee that included representatives from the mayor’s office, the City Council, the School Committee, and the community.

Mayor Joseph Curtatone in a statement said there were “many impressive applications” for the position, but Molina Capers’s “history of advocacy, professional experience around diversity and inclusion, and work empowering others made her really stand out.”

Curtatone added, “I have full faith she will greatly strengthen and accelerate our work to address systemic racism and advance the city’s social justice progress going forward.”

