Starting today, if you’re an adult living in one of these eight ZIP codes, you can sign up for a vaccine

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, residents will be able to register online at vaccinateRI.org or by calling the state hotline: 844-930-1779. The approximately 5,500 appointments that will open Tuesday will be for the state-run sites at Sockanosset Cross Road, the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, and the vaccination site in Middletown.

The additional appointments are intended for residents of communities most affected by COVID-19, including parts of Providence, Cranston, and North Providence, as well as all of Pawtucket and Central Falls. The ZIP codes are 02860, 02861, 02863, 02904, 02905, 02907, 02908, and 02909.

PROVIDENCE — Starting Tuesday, Rhode Islanders over the age of 16 who live in one of the eight hardest-hit ZIP codes will be able to register for vaccine appointments at state-run mass vaccination sites and participating pharmacies.

Advertisement

The hospitalization rates in Rhode Island’s hardest-hit communities is approximately 3.5 times higher than the rest of the state, according to the state health department.

Starting at age 50 and older, residents of these communities have higher hospitalization rates than residents who are 70 and older statewide. Within these eight specific ZIP codes, COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted Rhode Islanders of color.

Joseph Wendelken, the spokesman for the state health department, said the age-adjusted hospitalization rate among Hispanic or Latino Rhode Islanders is 4.6 times higher than the rate among white non-Hispanic Rhode Islanders. He said the age-adjusted rate among Black or African American Rhode Islanders is 2.6 times higher.

On Thursday, Governor Dan McKee announced that Rhode Islanders as young as 50 will be able to start registering for a COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. He said he plans to make all adults in the state eligible to schedule an appointment by April 19.

“From the day I took office my top priority has been building our vaccination capacity and getting shots in arms in as many Rhode Islanders as quickly as possible,” he said in a statement released by his office. “I’m pleased that our supply from the Federal government continues to increase and I encourage all Rhode Islanders to sign up for their shot as soon as they are eligible.”

Advertisement

Outside of these eight ZIP codes, the groups currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine are Rhode Islanders who are over the age of 60, those who are 16 to 64 with specific underlying health conditions, and people who were part of previously eligible groups, which includes health care workers, public safety workers, and teachers and child care providers.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.