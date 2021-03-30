These are the two finalists for president of the University of Rhode Island

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and that QAnon show on HBO features way too many Rhode Islanders. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 136,419 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 1,036 new cases since March 26. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 4.8 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 24.9 percent. The state announced five more deaths, bringing the total to 2,613. There were 117 people in the hospital, and 212,059 residents were fully vaccinated.

The provosts at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and Monash University in Melbourne, Australia have emerged as the two finalists to be the next president at the University of Rhode Island.

The university’s presidential search committee is expected to make a hiring recommendation to the URI Board of Trustees at its April 22-23 meeting, but it invited the finalists, Brian Blake of GW and Marc Parlange of Monash, to participate in Zoom calls with the URI community this week.

”Both Dr. Brian Blake and Dr. Marc Parlange are experienced academic leaders prepared to lead the university forward as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kelly Mahoney, URI’s director of external relations and communications.

Blake has been the provost at GW since 2019, and has worked at Georgetown, Notre Dame, the University of Miami, and Drexel University. He earned an undergraduate degree from Georgia Tech, a master’s degree from Mercer University, and a doctorate from George Mason University.

Parlange has been the provost at Monash University since 2017, and previously worked at the the University of British Columbia, the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland, and Johns Hopkins University. According to his resume, he was born in Providence, and earned his undergraduate degree from Griffith University and a master’s and a doctorate degree from Cornell University.

The two finalists are vying to succeed David Dooley, who is retiring in June after 12 years leading the university.

⚓ My latest: The state takeover of Providence schools hasn’t reached its second birthday, but the teachers’ union is already asking state lawmakers to give control of Rhode Island largest school district back to Mayor Jorge Elorza. Read more.

⚓ Starting Tuesday, Rhode Islanders over the age of 16 who live in one of the eight hardest-hit ZIP codes will be able to register for vaccine appointments at state-run mass vaccination sites and participating pharmacies. Read more.

⚓ Amanda Milkovits has an excellent profile on forensic pathologist Dr. Priya Banerjee, a clinical assistant professor of pathology at Brown University and an adjunct professor at the Boston University School of Medicine. Read more.

⚓ Brian Amaral reports that Brown University students have voted to support reparations for descendants of enslaved people connected to the school. Read more.

⚓ In Providence, 63 percent of Latino parents support a proposed expansion of charter schools, while just 10 percent oppose having more charter schools, according to poll results released Monday by the Latino Policy Institute at Roger Williams University. Read more.

⚓ Health: President Joe Biden and his administration on Monday warned that rising COVID-19 transmission has put the nation on the verge of giving up its “hard-won gains” in the fight against the virus, and they urged state and local leaders not to prematurely ease up on public health measures. Read more.

⚓ Politics: US Senator Josh Hawley’s may be a pariah in Washington, D.C., but my colleague Liz Goodwin reports that he appears to have increased speaking requests from local GOP groups in Missouri, turbocharged his fund-raising, and upped his overall standing in a national party that still revolves around former president Donald Trump. Read more.

⚓ Business: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt on Monday unveiled a $349 million deal to sell its Boston-based trade division to HarperCollins, a New York division of the News Corp publishing empire led by Rupert Murdoch. Read more.

⚓ Education: Becker College, a small, private liberal arts school in Worcester, will close after the end of this school year, the board of trustees announced Monday. Read more.

⚓ Actors Ethan Hawke and Joe Wilson Jr. will discuss the role that arts education plays in youth development during a 6:30 p.m. virtual event hosted by the Providence After School Alliance.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee is hosting a 1:30 p.m. press conference to discuss his opposition to the proposed charter school moratorium that has been approved by the Senate.

⚓ Rhode Island College is hosting a virtual screening of Judith Lynn Stillman’s 10-minute opera that grapples with matters of life and death during the pandemic at 3:30 p.m. There will also be a discussion after the performance.

⚓ The Raising Rhode Island coalition is holding a 1 p.m. press conference on Zoom to call on lawmakers to enhance the state’s RI Works benefit for the neediest families.

