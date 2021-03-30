Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-95 in Weston

The crash forced the closure of Interstate 95 southbound to Route 30, as well as the ramp from Route 30 to I-95 soutbound, State Police said in a tweet.

A tractor-trailer rolled over in Weston Tuesday morning, State Police said.





Weston fire and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation also responded to the scene of the crash, State Police said.

State Police warned commuters to expect delays as a result of the crash.

