Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-95 in Weston

A tractor-trailer rolled over in Weston Tuesday morning, State Police said.
The crash forced the closure of Interstate 95 southbound to Route 30, as well as the ramp from Route 30 to I-95 soutbound, State Police said in a tweet.
#MAtraffic Troopers on scene with a tractor trailer roll over 95 SB to RT 30 in #Weston. @Weston_Fire on scene with @MassDot. The ramp is closed along with RT 30 to 95 SB ramp. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/eQraK1b4Mf— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 30, 2021
Weston fire and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation also responded to the scene of the crash, State Police said.
State Police warned commuters to expect delays as a result of the crash.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.