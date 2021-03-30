fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-95 in Weston

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated March 30, 2021, 35 minutes ago
A tractor trailer rollover on Interstate 95 caused delays Tuesday.
A tractor trailer rollover on Interstate 95 caused delays Tuesday.Massachusetts State Police

A tractor-trailer rolled over in Weston Tuesday morning, State Police said.

The crash forced the closure of Interstate 95 southbound to Route 30, as well as the ramp from Route 30 to I-95 soutbound, State Police said in a tweet.


Weston fire and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation also responded to the scene of the crash, State Police said.

State Police warned commuters to expect delays as a result of the crash.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

