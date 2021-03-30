Two-alarm fire destroys Haverhill home

A two-alarm fire ripped through a two-and-a-half-story wood-frame home in Haverhill early Tuesday, destroying the building, fire officials said.

The first reports of the fire at 3 Maplewood Terrace came in at 4:25 a.m., Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said. Firefighters arrived to find the home “totally involved” in flames with heavy fire showing from all parts of the building. The home was under renovation and unoccupied at the time of the fire, O’Brien said.

The operation “went well,” O’Brien said, and there were no issues in putting out the blaze. It took firefighters about 90 minutes to get the fire under control, he said.