URI faculty condemn professor for ‘statements that dehumanize people’ in trans community

“We condemn statements that dehumanize people who identify as LGBTQIA+,” read the e-mail sent to students Sunday night. “We categorically state that the views of one faculty member do not represent the views of others in the department who are working to uphold the core values of GWS: human rights, dignity, and social justice.”

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Faculty members affiliated with the Gender and Women’s Studies Department at the University of Rhode Island sent an e-mail to students recently, condemning statements by professor Donna Hughes that they describe as “anti-transgender.”

On March 23, the university published a statement on its website condemning Hughes for making “statements and publications” that “espouse anti-transgender perspectives.”

Hughes, a professor and director of graduate studies in URI’s gender and women’s studies program, is one of the founders of the academic study of human trafficking. She is also the editor in chief of “Dignity: A Journal of Analysis of Exploitation and Violence,” an open-access, nonprofit journal hosted by the University of Rhode Island.

Hughes published an essay in late February on 4W, an online platform that describes itself as a fourth-wave, radical feminist outlet “outside of the liberal mainstream.”

Donna M. Hughes, Ph.D., is a professor and holds the Eleanor M. and Oscar M. Carlson Endowed Chair in Women’s Studies. Currently she serves as the Director of Graduate Studies in the Gender and Women’s Studies Program. (Photo from University of Rhode Island website, Department of Gender and Women's Studies, College of Arts and Sciences)

“The American political left is increasingly diving headfirst into their own world of lies and fantasy and, unlike in the imaginary world of QAnon, real children are becoming actual victims,” Hughes wrote in her essay. “The trans-sex fantasy, the belief that a person can change his or her sex, either from male to female or from female to male, is spreading largely unquestioned among the political left.”

The essay describes hormonal and surgical interventions as “horrors that de-sex” young people, and asserts that “same sex rights, particularly those of women and girls” are being taken away “when biological males identify as trans-women.”

“The biological category of sex, particularly women’s sex, is being smashed,“ she wrote.

University students and staff members told the Globe recently that Hughes’s essay is indicative of deeply rooted issues at the university.

Alexander Lalama, one of the faculty members who signed the letter, told the Globe Tuesday that Hughess’ statements stood out as “antagonistic to my own values and strong beliefs in fighting for LGBTQ rights” and the letter reaffirms their commitment to equity and inclusion.

“My mission as part of the GWS department, and my own personal mission, is to use the academic environment to build students’ awareness and knowledge of issues regarding identity categories in order to build an inclusive society grounded in social justice and human rights,” said Lalama. While the department is working to highlight its commitment to diversity, Lalama said, “I also think it’s critical to note that commitment to inclusivity is an ongoing process that we should all remain committed to.”

Jenna Guitar, another faculty member who signed the letter, said they are teaching a new introductory course on transgender studies this semester, which works to introduce students to the “lives, histories, and culture of transgender and gender non-conforming folx through biography, literature, film, historical accounts, and other mediums.”

“I found it important to make it clear that the rhetoric espoused by one faculty member is not indicative of the entire department,” Guitar told the Globe. “I stand with the LGBTQIA+ community and I wish to make it clear that I find the rhetoric published by professor Hughes to be harmful. ... I don’t believe that the articles published by Hughes are indicative of the kind of environment we are trying to create in the GWS department at URI.”

“We want to let students who identify with these communities know we are deeply sorry you have had to go through the difficult experience of having your identities and lived experiences dismissed or diminished. We value you and are open to speaking with any of you who want to discuss the issues that have emerged from this event,” read the e-mail from faculty members, which was obtained by a Globe reporter. “We reaffirm our commitment to [university] President Dooley’s words: ‘As an institution, we continue to build an inclusive community, where all are welcomed and included, valued and respected, and where every person has the opportunity to learn and grow, and to achieve their goals in a safe and supportive environment. We all rise by lifting each other.’”

“We affirm the general right of all faculty to ‘unqualified acceptance of the principle of freedom in inquiry and expression’ (URI/American Association of University Professors Collective Bargaining Agreement), while acknowledging this right carries with it the obligation and responsibility for scholars that their activities adhere to high standards of integrity and academic rigor, exercise appropriate restraint, and do not disrespect other persons,” the e-mail read.

The faculty e-mail said the signers wish to recognize the university as a key place for difficult dialogues; a place where ideas should be debated rigorously.

“Confronting ideas, forming counter-arguments, and learning to speak with others who disagree with you is part of what it means to participate in a democratic society. But the personhood and dignity of all LGBTQIA+ persons should never be up for debate,” the e-mail continued.

A university spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment on the faculty letter.

Annie Russell, the director of the university’s Gender and Sexuality Center, told the Globe she has called for implicit bias and micro-aggression awareness training since she was hired in 2012, no such training is required for faculty members at URI. Some department heads have opted to implement it, but the Gender and Women’s Studies Department, where Hughes is the Eleanor M. and Oscar M. Carlson endowed chair, has not.

“URI faculty and students have free speech rights just like I do, and I respect the right of those who disagree with me to express their views,” Hughes said Tuesday in an e-mail to a Globe reporter. “However, I am struck by the fact that no one has addressed any detail of what I’ve written in the essay. ... People are very interested in this issue because there is a demand for ‘gender identity’ or ‘gender-based rights’ to be treated equally to ‘sex’ and ‘sex-based rights.’ These fundamental shifts will have an immense impact on women and girls’ lives.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.