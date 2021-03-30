Vaccines will continue at Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury despite car crash into building

The Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury will continue administering COVID-19 vaccines after a car rammed into its front window early Tuesday, according to Boston police.

Boston police responded to the crash at 282 Blue Hill Ave. at 3:10 a.m., Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman, said. The facility was closed at the time of the crash and the impact broke the glass of the Health Center’s front window. One person was injured in the crash, Tavares said.