Biden extends small business loan program through May 31

During the brief signing ceremony, Biden, sitting at the Resolute Desk, said that 90,000 businesses are waiting in line for the program.

The bill that Biden signed extends the Paycheck Protection Program through June 30. The initiative was set to expire on Wednesday.

President Biden on Tuesday signed into law an extension of a loan program intended to help small businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, hailing the legislation as a “bipartisan accomplishment” and crediting Democratic and Republican lawmakers during an event at the Oval Office.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Isabel Guzman, head of the Small Business Administration, were also in attendance.

Among the lawmakers Biden credited were Senators Ben Cardin, Democrat of Maryland, Jeanne Shaheen , Democrat of New Hampshire, Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, and Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida.

Washington Post

US expands student debt relief

Building on efforts to expand student debt relief, the Education Department said Tuesday it will extend the suspension of payments to 1.14 million borrowers in default on federal loans held by private companies.

While 95 percent of people with federal student loans have had their payments automatically paused for the past year, millions of others with federal debt have been shut out of the moratorium. Those borrowers have been excluded because their loans, originated through the defunct Federal Family Education Loan, or FFEL, Program, are held by private companies.

People with what are known as commercial FFEL loans are still being subjected to collections and wage garnishment when they default. The economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in more than 100,000 of these borrowers falling severely behind on their debt, according to the Education Department.

With Tuesday’s announcement, the department will halt collections on people who have been behind on their commercial FFEL loans for nearly a year. Among those borrowers are about 800,000 people who were at risk of having their federal tax refunds seized to repay a defaulted loan. All relief is retroactive to March 13, 2020, when then-president Donald Trump declared a national emergency.

Washington Post

Rep. Gaetz under review over possible relationship with teen

Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida and a close ally of former president Donald Trump, is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to three people briefed on the matter.

Investigators are examining whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws, the people said. A variety of federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value. The Justice Department regularly prosecutes such cases, and offenders often receive severe sentences.

It was not clear how Gaetz met the girl, believed to be 17 at the time of encounters about two years ago that investigators are scrutinizing, according to two of the people.

The investigation was opened in the final months of the Trump administration under Attorney General William P. Barr, the two people said. Given Gaetz’s national profile, senior Justice Department officials in Washington — including some appointed by Trump — were notified of the investigation, the people said.

The three people said that the examination of Gaetz, 38, is part of a broader investigation into a political ally of his, a local official in Florida named Joel Greenberg, who was indicted last summer on an array of charges, including sex trafficking of a child and financially supporting people in exchange for sex, at least one of whom was an underage girl.

Greenberg, who has since resigned his post as tax collector in Seminole County, north of Orlando, visited the White House with Gaetz in 2019, according to a photograph that Greenberg posted on Twitter.

No charges have been brought against Gaetz, and the extent of his criminal exposure is unclear.

Gaetz said in an interview that his lawyers had been in touch with the Justice Department and that they were told he was the subject, not the target, of an investigation. “I only know that it has to do with women,” Gaetz said. “I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.”

New York Times

Lara Trump hired by Fox News

If you thought the relationship between Fox News and the Trump family was close when patriarch Donald was president, you just had to wait a little longer.

On Monday, Fox News hired the former president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as a paid pundit.

Hiring Lara Trump, who is married to middle son Eric Trump, formalizes her relationship with the network, on which she has regularly appeared as a guest during the past several years, on both opinion and news shows.

After appearing regularly on Fox News for many years, Donald Trump became angry at the network during the presidential election last year, when Fox was the first major network to call Arizona for Joe Biden. Fox subsequently lost some longtime viewers to Newsmax, a more reflexively pro-Trump cable news network.

But the former president has appeared on Fox regularly since leaving the White House, most recently joining Jeanine Pirro for a phone interview on her Saturday night program, ’'Justice with Judge Jeanine.’'

Fox hired former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as a contributor earlier this month. Former National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow recently launched his own show for Fox Business Network. And Trump’s first press secretary, Sarah Sanders, worked for the network as a contributor before leaving to pursue a run for governor of Arkansas.

Lara Trump is also considering a run for the US Senate in her home state of North Carolina. On Monday, she said her political aspirations would not preclude her TV career.

Washington Post

‘Apprentice’ suit against Trump can go forward

NEW YORK — The New York State Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled that a defamation case against former president Donald Trump, brought by an “Apprentice” contestant who alleged he sexually assaulted her years ago, can go forward as the immunity claim he raised while in office no longer applies.

In a brief order, the state’s highest court said Trump’s appeal of a lower court decision denying his immunity status is now ’'moot’' because he is no longer a sitting president. The defense was raised in the lawsuit brought by Summer Zervos and in other long-running cases still facing the former president.

The lawsuit brought by Zervos, who in 2016 alleged that Trump forced himself on her in a Los Angeles hotel room a decade before, is expected to resume after a lengthy delay caused by Trump’s appeals.

Zervos sued Trump in 2017, alleging that Trump, who hosted the popular NBC reality show, smeared her when she came forward with the sexual assault allegation. In denying her claims, Trump said Zervos lied and suggested she was motivated by money.

Trump has vehemently denied Zervos’s account and allegations of sexual misconduct made by other women.

Washington Post



