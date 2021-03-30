Biden names diverse nominees for the federal bench

The effort is motivated in part by a desire to offset the conservative mark stamped on the federal judiciary by former President Trump, who won confirmation of more than 220 judges, mostly white men. But Biden’s first round of nominations also sought to make good on his campaign promise to draw from a more diverse pool than either party has in the past and to redefine what it means to be qualified for the federal bench.

WASHINGTON — President Biden began a drive to reshape the federal courts Tuesday with a burst of judicial nominations that put an emphasis on diversity and drew from a broad range of backgrounds including public defenders.

In a statement early Tuesday, the president announced the nominations of 11 people to serve as federal district or appeals court judges, moving faster than any president in decades to fill open positions in the courts.

His nominees — led by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the influential US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit — included three African-American women for appeals court vacancies and candidates who, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first federal judge who is Muslim, the first Asian-American woman to serve on the US District Court for the District of Columbia, and the first woman of color to serve as a federal judge in Maryland.

“This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession,” Biden said in a statement. “Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience and perspective that makes our nation strong.”

The Chicago-based US Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit is a case in point. After the only African-American judge serving there stepped aside in 2017, Trump had four chances to make a racially diverse pick for the court. He did not take the opportunity, instead naming four more white judges.

Biden’s first round of judicial picks were an effort to begin addressing such imbalances while the Senate is under Democratic control. Where Trump emphasized white male conservatives, Biden is diversifying not only the ethnic backgrounds of his candidates but their professional ones as well, seeking out lawyers with varied legal careers.

“We have a real opportunity to remake what the judiciary looks like and remake it in a way that looks like the country and the lawyers that practice in it,” said Neil Eggleston, who served as former President Obama’s White House counsel from 2014 to 2017 and supports the new approach.

Allies say Biden, a former longtime chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee with a deep background in judicial nominations, is determined to install judges with different sets of experiences from the mainly white corporate law partners and prosecutors who have been tapped for decades by presidents of both parties. Biden has also promised to appoint the first African-American woman to the Supreme Court.

Among those named Tuesday are nominees with experience as military and family court judges, a county administrator, and an intellectual property lawyer.

For the 7th Circuit, Biden chose Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, an experienced litigator who was a federal public defender in Chicago for a decade, not a traditional résumé entry for an appeals court nominee. But progressives consider her to be emblematic of the type of candidates they hope Biden will select for other judicial openings around the country.

“It is critical that a diverse, qualified nominee be nominated for the 7th Circuit,” said Russ Feingold, the former Democratic senator from Wisconsin who now heads the American Constitution Society. “The 7th Circuit is currently all white judges and it is time to reverse that trend that was so accelerated by the Trump administration.”

Jackson-Akiwumi, currently a partner at the Washington law firm of Zuckerman Spaeder, is just one of the African-American candidates on Biden’s list, including Jackson, a lower-level federal judge in the District of Columbia who is considered a top candidate if Biden has an opportunity to name someone to the Supreme Court.

The first judicial picks of a new presidency typically set the tone for the administration. The White House tightly controlled information about who was under consideration for nominations. With 68 slots now open and an additional 26 scheduled to become vacant later this year, liberal activists are encouraging the administration to be aggressive to counter Trump’s choices, particularly since Democrats could lose control of the Senate in next year’s midterm elections.

White House officials said Biden was moving more quickly than Trump and other former presidents. By the end of March of his first year, Trump had named only one circuit court judge and no district court judges. Obama had named one circuit court judge and three district court judges. President George W. Bush did not name any judges until May of his first year in office and President Clinton until August.