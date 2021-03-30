Joe Biden’s dog Major reportedly involved in second biting incident

President Biden’s rescue dog, Major, was involved in a second “biting incident” on Monday, according to CNN.

According to the network, a National Parks Service employee sought medical attention after the incident on the White House South lawn. It comes just weeks after the first reported bite that resulted in a “minor injury” to a person the dog was unfamiliar with.

The press secretary for First Lady Jill Biden told CNN that the three-year-old German Shepherd “nipped” someone.