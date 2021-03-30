Joe Biden’s dog Major reportedly involved in second biting incident

President Biden’s rescue dog, Major, was involved in a second “biting incident” on Monday, according to CNN.
According to the network, a National Parks Service employee sought medical attention after the incident on the White House South lawn. It comes just weeks after the first reported bite that resulted in a “minor injury” to a person the dog was unfamiliar with.
The press secretary for First Lady Jill Biden told CNN that the three-year-old German Shepherd “nipped” someone.
“Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU and then returned to work,” she said.
After the first incident, Major, along with the Bidens’ older German Shepherd, Champ, was sent briefly back to Delaware. Biden has said that Major received training while at his home in Delaware before returning to the White House grounds last week.
The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association, making him the first shelter dog, in modern times, to live at the White House.
Amanda Kaufman contributed to this report.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.