Mass. reports 73,642 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.7 percent of the 4,063,570 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Monday, when 40,114 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 73,642 to 3,483,277, state officials reported Tuesday.

The total shots administered included 2,180,672 first shots and 1,217,085 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 85,520 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the J&J — rose to 1,302,605.

Advertisement

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has wracked the state for more than a year.





.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.