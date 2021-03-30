Senator Graham says he owns an AR-15 in case there’s a natural disaster, and he has to defend himself from a ‘gang’

“I own an AR-15,” Graham told Chris Wallace. “If there’s a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can’t protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to because I can defend myself.”

While Democrats continue to push for stronger gun control measures in the wake of two mass shootings that occurred within less than a week of each other — with attacks first taking place at three Atlanta-area spas and only days later a rampage at a Boulder, Colo. , grocery store — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham shared his personal opposition to such proposals.

He added: “You don’t have to have an AR-15, but if you have one lawfully, I think you should be allowed to keep it.”

His comment went viral on social media, and quickly drew the ire of gun control advocates, survivors of gun violence, and academics. Graham’s suggestion that he would have to defend himself against a marauding gang also drew mockery from those online.

Using data compiled by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program, Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump found that “more people in [South Carolina] killed themselves with guns in 2019 than there were burglaries or kidnappings using any weapons at residences.”

The attacks in Georgia claimed the lives of eight people, primarily women of Asian descent, while the shooting at the Colorado supermarket left 10 people dead. The Colorado attack was the deadliest mass shooting since 2019 when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, according to the Violence Project, a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University.

Following the mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado, President Biden called for the strengthening of the nation’s gun control laws. He proposed the expansion of background checks during gun sales and a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said.

Graham has supported expanding so-called “red-flag” laws, which are in place in 19 states and can temporarily restrict gun sales to people flagged by family members or authorities as a danger to themselves or others. Last year, he co-sponsored legislation to encourage red-flag laws, and on Sunday said he still supports that move.

“Most of these problems have a lot to do with mental health. Count me in for addressing that issue,” he said. “Red-flag laws exist in 19 states. There’s some things we can do.”

But Graham also has long opposed any efforts to reintroduce a ban on assault weapons after Congress allowed the previous ban to expire in 2004 — a move that Graham endorsed at the time, calling the ban a “violation of the constitutional rights of responsible Americans.”

“I would challenge Senator Schumer to bring the assault weapons ban to the floor of the United States Senate. It won’t get 50 votes, much less 60,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer last week vowed to bring to the Senate floor legislation passed by the House that would require background checks for most gun sales and transfers. While a Senate vote on new gun control legislation would be the first in several years, Democrats do not have the votes to pass any significant reform. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, has said he opposes the House legislation on background checks.

After Graham’s remarks made the rounds on social media, those including shooting survivor and gun control activist Cameron Kasky spoke out. A gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., while Kasky was a student in 2018.

“Graham’s remarks are a pretty good sign that gun control with Republicans is not a constitutional battle. It’s not about policy. It’s a culture war thing,” he told MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan. “I mean the suggestion that a twerp like Lindsey Graham can be some sort of tough guy fending off apocalyptic invaders is just the narrative that they sell, and it’s what the gun lobby wants Republicans to say in order to sell more guns.”

NBA coach Steve Kerr, whose father was shot to death, also reacted to Graham’s comment on Sunday. He has spoken about preventing gun violence in the past.

“So now we know that as a US Senator, you have two choices of action during a natural disaster in your state: 1) Fly to Cancun, or 2) Grab your AR-15, barricade your front door and protect yourself from all the ‘gangs.’ Got it,” Kerr tweeted, referencing Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s getaway amid a power outage crisis in his state.

Cruz came under fire for comments related to gun control last week himself, accusing Democrats of playing “ridiculous theater” for proposing measures that he claimed would be ineffective at preventing such violence from occurring.

Material from the Washington Post and Associated Press was used in this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.