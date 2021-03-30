Breyer needs to get a move on

Re Renée Graham’s “It may be time for Stephen Breyer to retire from the Supreme Court” (Ideas, May 28): I wish that headline were more urgent. No “may” about it. This is a must if we are to avoid the risk of a renewed Republican-controlled Senate blocking any nominee by President Biden as it did with President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland. Graham suggests that Justice Breyer can safely wait to decide until the mid-term elections in 2022. Unfortunately, it will take the incapacity of only one Democratic senator from a state with a Republican governor to switch the majority to the Republicans, and that could happen at any moment. Justice Breyer should retire on his well-earned laurels at the end of this term in June.

Bill Cotter