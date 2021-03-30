A nightmare that never ends

Since his death penalty was overturned last year, we’ve had to relive that awful day many times. Is there any way that we can put the pressure on President Biden to, as you say, “act and act fast”? And, to remind Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh that as mayor of Boston he stated the need to support the families and survivors?

As a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombings and a lifelong opponent of the death penalty, I was pleased to read Kimberly Atkins’s column “Boston and the Marathon bombing survivors can’t shake Tsarnaev — unless Biden acts now” (Opinion, March 26). Many of us feared exactly what is happening if Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received the death penalty ― a case that the Supreme Court has now agreed to hear. We wished that he would be put away for life, never to be heard from or about again.

Laurie Scher

Boston





Death is never the right penalty

While I understand that the terrible crime of the Boston Marathon bombing prompted Jeff Jacoby’s column “Death is the right penalty for Tsarnaev” (Opinion, March 28), I respectfully disagree that the person who committed what Jacoby describes as “one of the worst atrocities in Boston’s history” be put to death, as opposed to spending a significant time in prison, while being given the opportunity to assume responsibility for his crime and to make amends for all the incredible damage that has been done.

Mehmet Ali Agca was pardoned at the request of Pope John Paul II, 20 years after almost assassinating him in 1981. The Pope forgave Agca in a prison visit with him in 1983 and later met with his mother and brother.

Pope Francis, in his October 2020 encyclical “Fratelli Tutti: On Fraternity and Social Friendship,” states that “the death penalty is inadmissible,” and that “a life sentence is a hidden death penalty.” He reminds us that punishment should be “part of a process of healing and reintegration into society,” not public “violence and revenge.” He urges us to keep in mind that “not even a murderer loses his personal dignity, and God himself pledges to guarantee this.”

This includes Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Bob Marra

Hyde Park