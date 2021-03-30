49ers sign former Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu to 1-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers have signed wide receiver Mohamed Sanu for a second stint with the team. The Niners said Tuesday they reached a one-year deal with Sanu, who played three games for San Francisco last season with one catch for nine yards. He was originally drafted by Cincinnati in the third round of the 2012 draft, spending four seasons with Cincinnati and then three-plus seasons with Atlanta before being traded to New England during the 2019 season, where the veteran wideout caught 26 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown... The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract extension with left tackle Kolton Miller that will keep him locked up through the 2025 season. The total contract tacks on three additional seasons beyond Miller’s fifth-year option in 2022 and is worth $68.7 million. ESPN first reported the deal and said it includes $42.6 million in guarantees and averages more than $18 million a year from 2023-25... Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is staying with the Green Bay Packers. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Tuesday the team has re-signed both Lewis and defensive end Tyler Lancaster .

Choi has struggled with the knee issue throughout spring training, and will likely miss the month of April. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi will have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is expected to be sidelined at least three to five weeks. Manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that the AL champions should have a better idea of how long the South Korean might be out after Wednesday’s operation. “Right now, the timetable is three to five weeks,” Cash said. “If there’s a loose body in there and they take it out, that’s different than maybe having something else in there.” Choi, who hit .230 with three homers and 16 RBIs in 42 games last season, was slowed much of spring training by the sore knee. He’s set to earn $2.45 million this year after winning a salary arbitration hearing against the AL champions... Spring training took its toll on the Cincinnati Reds, and some key players who suffered injuries won’t be back in time for Thursday’s opener. Outfielder Shogo Akiyama (hamstring), and pitchers Sonny Gray (back) and Michael Lorenzen (shoulder strain) will miss the opener but aren’t expected to be sidelined too long after that... Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez is having surgery to repair a ruptured left pectoral tendon, and general manager Rick Hahn said the slugger still is expected to miss five to six months.

SOCCER

Lewandowski out 4 weeks, will miss Champions League quarters

Bayern's star man will miss key games in the Bundesliga and Champions League after injuring his knee on international duty with Poland. Czarek Sokolowski

Robert Lewandowski was ruled out of Bayern Munich’s Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain after the German club announced he will be out for four weeks with a knee injury. Lewandowski was hurt on Sunday as Poland beat Andorra 3-0 in World Cup qualifying, and returned to his club for a thorough exam by the medical staff. The injury could also derail Lewandowski’s attempt to beat the Bundesliga goal record of 40 in a season, having scored 35 times from 25 games. Bayern plays second-placed Leipzig on Saturday in a game which could play a large role in deciding the Bundesliga title, then host PSG on April 7. The second leg in Paris is on April 13.

Ronaldo leads Portugal to comeback win over Luxembourg

Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Portugal came from behind to defeat Luxembourg 3-1 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday. Luxembourg, which opened with a surprise win over Ireland, looked on its way to another shock result after Gerson Rodrigues put the hosts ahead in the 30th minute. But Diogo Jota equalized in the second minute of stoppage time and Ronaldo and João Palhinha added second-half goals. After being held scoreless in the first two qualifiers this year, Ronaldo scored his 31st goal in World Cup qualifying in the 51st with a touch from close range after a low cross by João Cancelo. He has now scored for Portugal in every calendar year since his first international goal in 2004, and moved six away from tying the all-time scoring record for a men’s national team... Earlier, Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a goal in each half as Serbia defeated Azerbaijan 2-1 to stay tied with Portugal at the top of Group A with seven points from three matches... Belgium crushed Belarus 8-0 to stay at the top in Group E, while the Netherlands trashed Gibraltar 7-0 to go second behind Turkey in Group G.

MISCELLANY

Maryland five-star freshman Terrence Lewis out for the spring after ACL surgery

Maryland freshman linebacker Terrence Lewis will miss spring practices after having surgery to repair a torn ACL. Lewis arrived in College Park in January as a highly touted early enrollee and the lone five-star recruit in the Terrapins’ incoming freshman class. He had surgery in January, so based on a typical recovery timeline for knee surgeries, Lewis could return to full health in time for the 2021 season... Florida’s rebuilding project continues to grow, as forward Omar Payne entered the transfer portal Tuesday and became the fifth player to leave coach Mike White’s program since the end of the season... Akron men’s basketball coach John Groce has agreed to a contract extension through 2026... Ash Barty, the world’s top-ranked woman, won the final nine points to finish off No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, while John Isner, the highest-ranked American and defending champion, bowed out of the men’s bracket Tuesday... A Utah Jazz charter flight headed to Memphis had to return to Salt Lake City after the plane struck a flock of birds on takeoff. No injuries were reported. The Jazz confirmed their Delta charter for Wednesday’s game returned to Salt Lake City International airport shortly after takeoff.

