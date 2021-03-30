After Nate Eovaldi, Alex Cora has not set the Red Sox rotation

Manager Alex Cora made it clear that Eduardo Rodriguez would open the season on the injured list.

They have four options; it’s just a matter of figuring out where Tanner Houck , Martín Pérez , Nick Pivetta , and Garrett Richards fit best.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox aren’t yet sure who will follow Nate Eovaldi in the rotation to open the season.

“It seems like he’s running out of time to be with us early,” Cora said Tuesday. “I’m not talking about that we’re going to lose him for a while. But we have to be careful with him.”

Cora later said there was a “pretty good chance” Rodriguez would be on the injured list.

Rodriguez could be backdated on the IL and pitch as soon as the sixth or seventh game of the season. He missed his last spring training start with arm fatigue.

Rodriguez has thrown in the bullpen twice since then and felt fine but will likely face hitters at some point before he gets back into the rotation.

Houck, who worked 4⅓ shutout innings Monday, could slot into the second or third game.

Richards pitched three innings in the bullpen Monday after learning he had been released from COVID-19 protocols. He could start Sunday or Monday.

Pivetta could work Saturday or Sunday. Pérez is lined up for the fifth game after starting the spring training finale Tuesday.

Cordero ready to go

Franchy Cordero was activated off the COVID-19 injured list and will be on the roster Thursday. The left fielder was late to camp after testing positive for COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic but was able to catch up.

Cordero appeared in only seven Grapefruit League games but picked up at-bats in B games, simulated games, and live batting practice.

The Red Sox also optioned infielder Michael Chavis and righthanded reliever Colton Brewer to the alternate site in Worcester.

Chavis had an .892 OPS in 25 Grapefruit League games, but the Sox elected to keep infielder Christian Arroyo, a more versatile defender who had a .771 OPS in 22 games.

That Chavis had minor league options and Arroyo does not was a factor. Chavis also struck out in 20 of his 65 plate appearances and drew only two walks.

On the pitching side, the Sox optioned righthanded reliever Colten Brewer and kept righthander Phillips Valdez.

Setback for Brasier

Righthanded reliever Ryan Brasier strained his left calf fielding a ball in Monday’s B game against the Twins. He is on crutches and had an MRI Tuesday. “It doesn’t look too promising,” Cora said. “He thought it was a cramp early on and at night he felt worse.” Brasier broke a bone in his right hand in December, then was delayed arriving at camp by a personal matter. He had progressed to facing hitters but did not get in any Grapefruit League games. Brasier has appeared in 121 games since 2018, fourth-most among Red Sox pitchers, with a 3.70 earned run average. With Brasier out, the Sox will need Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor to take on higher-leverage roles.

Sale on board

Chris Sale, who turned 32 Tuesday, was on the flight to Boston and will be with the team for now as he continues his Tommy John rehabilitation. “For him to go with the team and be up there, he’s a leader,” Cora said. “He’s been in meetings; he’s been in bullpens; he’s going through his progression. He feels great about where he’s at. For him to be around us, it means a lot and I know it means a lot to him.” … Righthanded reliever John Schreiber was designated for assignment to make room for Cordero on the 40-man roster … The Sox signed 31-year-old righthanded reliever Tyler Olson to a minor league contract. He will take part in minor league camp at Fenway South. Olson has a 3.83 ERA in 124 major league games from 2015-19.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.