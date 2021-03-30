Brandon Carlo, Brad Marchand to return to Bruins lineup vs. Devils Tuesday

The Bruins got back two important pieces of their lineup Tuesday with the return of Brad Marchand and Brandon Carlo.
Carlo, making his first public comments since a hit to his head by Washington’s Tom Wilson sent him to the hospital March 5, took the high road in assessing the play. Wilson, who has since returned, was suspended seven games and fined more than $300,000.
“In that situation, I don’t mind if he hits me,” said Carlo, who was engaged in a battle in the corner as Wilson came steamrolling in to finish him against the glass. “Just get more of my body.”
Carlo’s initial symptoms were blurred vision in his right eye — the reason he was admitted to the hospital — mood changes and memory loss. They have since cleared.
“Over this last week, it’s been fantastic,” said Carlo, who is set to slot in with defense partner Matt Grzelcyk against the Devils. “Feeling pretty much 100 percent. I’ve had enough of the viewing party from Level 9.”
Marchand, who missed two games over three days after testing positive for COVID-19 Saturday, said his result has been deemed a false positive. He tested negative three times Sunday.
“It’s frustrating, but it’s part of what’s going on right now,” Marchand said. “This is a bump in the road. We’re not going to complain about this with what people are going through.”
