Brandon Carlo, Brad Marchand to return to Bruins lineup vs. Devils Tuesday

The Bruins got back two important pieces of their lineup Tuesday with the return of Brad Marchand and Brandon Carlo.

Carlo, making his first public comments since a hit to his head by Washington’s Tom Wilson sent him to the hospital March 5, took the high road in assessing the play. Wilson, who has since returned, was suspended seven games and fined more than $300,000.

“In that situation, I don’t mind if he hits me,” said Carlo, who was engaged in a battle in the corner as Wilson came steamrolling in to finish him against the glass. “Just get more of my body.”