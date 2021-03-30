Canton girls’ volleyball seizes first place in Hockomock Davenport Division

“Our destiny is in our hands now,” said Canton coach Pat Cawley.

The Bulldogs (6-1) won in straight sets, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23, to move a game ahead of the Tigers (5-2) with three games remaining in the regular season.

On the road with sole possession of first place in the Hockomock’s Davenport Division on the line and a last-second injury at a key position, the Canton girls’ volleyball team didn’t blink Monday night.

Seniors Liz Bickett (11 kills, 2 blocks, 17 digs) and Angie Elias (14 kills, 9 digs) led the way on the stat sheet but it was the spirited play of junior Sydney Gallery (5 kills) that was pivotal.

Canton’s starting middle blocker suffered an injury at practice Sunday night. That prompted the shift of Gallery — the starting outside hitter — tto a position she’s only occasionally played in practice. Gallery has been a standout on the Canton girls’ basketball team but she’s still relatively new to volleyball. She made the varsity team as a freshman but didn’t play much and then a season-ending injury hit her as a sophomore.

“She did an excellent job,” said Cawley. “Sometimes adversity can really rally a team and they supported her.”

OA will have a chance to even the score on Wednesday when Canton will host the Tigers at 6:30 p.m. “I’m expecting much of the same,” said Cowley. “They’ll be fighting to hang on to a piece of first.”

Carver 3, East Bridgewater 0 — Senior captain Ava Condon tallied eight of the 21 aces produced by the Crusaders in the South Shore League win.

Melrose 3, Wilmington 0 — Junior outside hitter Abby Hudson (8 kills) led the host Red Raiders (3-0) to the Middlesex League win.

Norwell 3, Brockton 1 — Julia Neumann had 8 aces, 8 kills, and 6 digs as the visiting Clippers (7-3) secured the nonconference victory. Madison Davis (4 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs) and Makinlee Mahoney (4 kills, 1 block, 15 assists) also contributed for Norwell.

Triton 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Mia Berardino (9 kills, 7 aces), Evelyn Pearson (9 kills, 3 aces), and Molly Kimball (26 assists) powered the host Vikings (5-2) to the Cape Ann League victory.

Girls’ basketball

Lynn Classical 45, Somerville 29 — Sophomore Ava Thurman scored 20 points for the host Rams (3-3) in the Greater Boston League matchup.

Chelmsford 34, Dracut 0 — A first-quarter pick-six from Ryan Blagg set the tone for the Lions (1-2) as they cruised to their first Merrimack Valley Conference win of the season. Quarterback Brett Baker scored once on the ground and once through the air, a 48-yard pass to Sean Stackpole in the first quarter.

Girls’ soccer

Old Rochester 0, Case 0 — Julie Heaton made 12 saves in the South Coast Conference draw for the Cardinals (1-0-1).